Pork Loin Joint

Me and my family enjoyed this immensely. I put it
Me and my family enjoyed this immensely. I put it in slow cooker for 6 hours on low and was perfect!
Really good
I have no idea what the reviewer means by greasy inside? It's a really nice piece of pork. We have used it for everything from a roast joint to mincing up for pork mince with belly pork, makes a great mince for burgers or spicy mince or cutting it into nice thick slices. With it being the loin, it doesn't do well being over cooked as it will dry out. A said, We have used this joint many times and never had a bad one.
Cooks under 2 hours in preheated oven
Perfect for grill or oven cook, just add salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, chopped garlic and onion, rosemary and sprinkle parsley on the top, serve with sauce you like
Too greasy inside.... Not nice...
Too greasy inside.... Not nice...