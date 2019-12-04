By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pork Loin Joint

4(4)Write a review
Pork Loin Joint
£ 8.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Per 150g
  • Energy1621kJ 391kcal
    20%
  • Fat32.1g
    46%
  • Saturates13.7g
    69%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1081kJ / 261kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless rindless loin of pork.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS. This rindless joint is ready to roast with the bone removed, and tied for easier carving. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS. This rindless joint is ready to roast with the bone removed, and tied for easier carving.

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 For cooking time see front of pack Remove pork from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Place in a roasting tin and season. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for time stated on front of pack. Remove from oven and rest for 10 minutes. Remove strings, carve and serve.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

approx. 5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g
Energy1081kJ / 261kcal1621kJ / 391kcal
Fat21.4g32.1g
Saturates9.1g13.7g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.0g25.5g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Me and my family enjoyed this immensely. I put it

5 stars

Me and my family enjoyed this immensely. I put it in slow cooker for 6 hours on low and was perfect!

Really good

5 stars

I have no idea what the reviewer means by greasy inside? It's a really nice piece of pork. We have used it for everything from a roast joint to mincing up for pork mince with belly pork, makes a great mince for burgers or spicy mince or cutting it into nice thick slices. With it being the loin, it doesn't do well being over cooked as it will dry out. A said, We have used this joint many times and never had a bad one.

Cooks under 2 hours in preheated oven

5 stars

Perfect for grill or oven cook, just add salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, chopped garlic and onion, rosemary and sprinkle parsley on the top, serve with sauce you like

Too greasy inside.... Not nice...

2 stars

Too greasy inside.... Not nice...

Usually bought next

Tesco Bramley Apple Sauce 270G

£ 0.55
£0.20/100g

Offer

Tesco Bramley Apple Sauce 470G

£ 1.00
£0.21/100g

Tesco Large Beef Roasting Joint With Basting Fat

£ 10.18
£5.50/kg

Offer

Tesco British Large Whole Chicken 1.55-1.95Kg

£ 3.70
£2.12/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here