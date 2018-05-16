Tesco Elasticated Tubular Bandage 7.5Cmx1m Medium

Product Description
- Tesco Health Medium Tubular Bandage
- Tesco Health Tubular Bandage provides comfortable support for sprains, strains and weak joints. This bandage is elasticated and flexible for complete freedom of movement and is fully washable so it can be used multiple times.
- Flexible support for sprains, strains and weak joints. 7.5 cm x 1m Washable.
Minimum 10 degrees C - Maximum 30 degrees C Store in a cool, dry place
Produced in China, Packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- Measure the tubular bandage against the affected limb and cut to twice the length required Open as sleeve Draw evenly over limb For greater pressure, double back top layer to overlap first layer by approx 3cm. For use on wrist, cut very small slits through the two layers of bandage to allow the thumb to pass through. Add size chart.
- Hand wash in warm water using a mild detergent Dry flat, away from direct heat
