Tesco Pitted Green Olives In Brine 340G

A very average olive
These are ok but are a bit rubbery. I would only buy them again if I was using them in a cooked dish, because they are not good quality enough to use in uncooked dishes. Also they are very salty and I had to rinse them first.
Fantastic taste
These are very nice olives, these are the only brand my family will eat (of the Jared variety)
Tasty Olives
The whole family enjoy olives and these ones seem to be the favourite amongst us all! Taste equally good, if not better, than more expensive brands and very reasonably priced.