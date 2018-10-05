Tesco Pimiento Stuffed Olives In Brine 340G

Good quality
Really tasty worth the money
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 510kJ / 124kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Green Olives, Pimiento Paste (10%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).
Pimiento Paste contains: Water, Pimento, Salt, Thickener (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days and by date shown
Produced in Spain
12 Servings
Jar. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally
190g
340g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g drained
|Per 15g drained
|Energy
|510kJ / 124kcal
|76kJ / 19kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Salt
|4.0g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019