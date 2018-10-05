By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pimiento Stuffed Olives In Brine 340G

£ 1.00
£0.53/100g
Per 15g drained
  • Energy76kJ 19kcal
    1%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 510kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • Pimiento paste stuffed green olives in brine.
  • Tesco Pimiento Stuffed Green Olives HAND PICKED From Spanish olive groves nurtured by trusted farmers
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Green Olives, Pimiento Paste (10%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Pimiento Paste contains: Water, Pimento, Salt, Thickener (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days and by date shown

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

190g

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g drainedPer 15g drained
Energy510kJ / 124kcal76kJ / 19kcal
Fat13.0g2.0g
Saturates3.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre2.1g0.3g
Protein0.7g0.1g
Salt4.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Safety information

Good quality

5 stars

Really tasty worth the money

