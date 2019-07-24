By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sliced Black Olives In Brine 340G

Tesco Sliced Black Olives In Brine 340G
£ 0.75
£0.44/100g
Per 15g drained
  • Energy96kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 640kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced black olives in brine.
  • Tesco Sliced Black Olives HAND PICKED From Hojiblanca olive groves carefully nurtured by trusted farmers. Working with our selected Spanish farmers, we nurture our olive groves throughout the year. Our olives are picked by hand to ensure they reach you in best possible condition.
  • HAND PICKED From Hojiblanca olive groves nurtured by trusted farmers.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pitted Black Olives, Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days and by date shown

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

11 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

170g

Net Contents

340g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper 15g
Energy640kJ / 155kcal96kJ / 23kcal
Fat14.5g2.2g
Saturates2.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate3.3g0.5g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre3.1g0.5g
Protein1.3g0.2g
Salt2.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Useful.....for salad pizza soup addition.....

5 stars

Useful.....for salad pizza soup addition.....

Great product

5 stars

This is a great handy product for salads and meals alike

