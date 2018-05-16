By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Options Instant White Chocolate Sachet 11G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Options Instant White Chocolate Sachet 11G
£ 0.40
£3.64/100g
This pack with 200ml hot water:
  • Energy185kJ 44kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1681kJ

Product Description

  • White chocolate flavoured instant hot drink with sugars and sweetener
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 11g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Permeate Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, White Chocolate (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Stabilisers (E340ii, E452i), Sweetener (Aspartame), Milk Proteins, Colour (E160a), Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Anti-Caking Agent (E551)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for a perfect mug of Options... Boil some water and let it cool slightly. Empty the sachet into your favourite mug, fill with hot water and stir well.
  • For a creamier drink, try adding a dash of milk.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Ovaltine UK,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • Ovaltine UK,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.
  • 01264 310770
  • www.optionstreats.co.uk

Net Contents

11g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving*
Energy 1681kJ185kJ
-398kcal44kcal
Fat 8.2g0.9g
of which saturates 5.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate 77g8.5g
of which sugars 59g6.5g
Protein 3.3g0.4g
Salt 2.7g0.30g
*11g powder in 200ml water--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Options Instant Mint Madness Sachet 11G

£ 0.40
£3.64/100g

Options Instant Belgian Chocolate Sachet 11G

£ 0.40
£3.64/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here