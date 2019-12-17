By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Iced Topped Mince Pies 6 Pack

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Iced Topped Mince Pies 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£0.25/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

One mince pie
  • Energy915kJ 217kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars23.0g
    26%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1619kJ / 385kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Shortcrust pastry cases with a mincemeat filling, topped with soft icing.
  BUTTER ENRICHED PASTRY Filled with spiced mincemeat made with sultanas, currants & raisins
  • BUTTER ENRICHED PASTRY Filled with spiced mincemeat made with sultanas, currants & raisins

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (38%) [Apple Purée, Sugar, Sultanas, Glucose Syrup, Raisins, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Currants, Orange Peel, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Ground Mixed Spice, Lemon Peel, Apricot Purée, Malted Barley, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk) (4%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk [Skimmed Milk, Sugar], Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Dextrose, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mince pie (56g)
Energy1619kJ / 385kcal915kJ / 217kcal
Fat11.6g6.6g
Saturates5.4g3.1g
Carbohydrate65.3g36.9g
Sugars40.7g23.0g
Fibre3.6g2.0g
Protein3.0g1.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

far to sweet and crumble easy

3 stars

Hi I have eaten this product now and can say I am a bit disappointed but still they are nice. The pies break very easily so make sure you have a plate underneath your chin because they just collapse once taken a mouthful. The stuffing is not as firm but surprisingly tasty against Tesco Finest mince pies. I also want to say there is an art to stopping all pie's from collapsing and no its not eating it one go. I do not think they are bad overall, the filling is moist and probably helps toward the pie collapsing after one bite. Generally if you hold the pie from the bottom they do not cave in, where as if you hold around the top edge I feel they all cave in. I also think the Icing just makes them more sweet which is not needed and making the pie top heavy. However these would be perfect if using off a plate with a fork or spoon? I gave a mark of 3 because had this not had the icing on I think I would have these over the Finest product.

Poor Pies

2 stars

This mince pie is perfectly edible and tasty, but it pales into insignificance when compared with the equivalent product that is made by Mr. Kipling. For me, the icing is a little hard and the mince is a little too bitty and over-spiced. Saying that, I did once eat three in one sitting, but that says more about me than the pies themselves.

Not good

2 stars

Very disappointed with these iced topped mince pies this year. The icing is quite hard & when you bite into the pie it just completely disintegrates into lots of small pieces. I was hoping for better & won't buy again

