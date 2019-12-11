Options Mint Madness 220G

- Energy162kJ 39kcal2%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars4.7g5%
- Salt0.31g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1471kJ
Product Description
- Mint flavoured instant hot chocolate drink with sugars and sweetener
- Options supports sustainable cocoa farming
- A deliciously satisfying hot chocolate drink for those chocolatey moments that we all love. Perfect for any time of the day, so sit down, relax and enjoy.
- Why not try Belgian choc orange or delicious white choc
- Keep a look out for the rest of the Options range, there's always something new to try!
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- UTZ certified cocoa
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Permeate Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (20%), Thickeners (Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum), Belgian Chocolate (6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring), Dried Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Sweetener (Aspartame), Natural Mint Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Stabiliser (E340)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeBest before end: see base
Produce of
Produced in Switzerland
Preparation and Usage
- How to make the perfect mug of Options:
- Boil some water and let it cool slightly. Add 3 teaspoons (11g) of Options in to your favourite mug, fill with hot water and stir well. For a creamier drink try adding a dash of milk.
Number of uses
Enough for 20 servings per jar
Recycling info
Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Ovaltine UK,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- Any comments queries or suggestions?
- 01264 310770
- Options,
- PO Box 695,
- Pewsey,
- Wiltshire,
- SN9 5QX.
- www.optionstreats.co.uk
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of powder
|Per serving*
|% RI**
|Energy
|1471kJ
|162kJ
|2
|-
|350kcal
|39kcal
|2
|Fat
|7.2g
|0.8g
|1
|of which saturates
|4.6g
|0.5g
|3
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|5.8g
|2
|of which sugars
|43g
|4.7g
|5
|Protein
|8.9g
|1.0g
|2
|Salt
|2.8g
|0.31g
|5
|*11g powder in 200 ml water
|-
|-
|-
|**RI= Reference Intake per serving; Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
