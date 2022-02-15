We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Glenlivet 15 Year Old French Oak Reserve 70Cl

4.9(63)Write a review
image 1 of The Glenlivet 15 Year Old French Oak Reserve 70Cl
Product Description

  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Winner of the 2020 International Spirits Competition (ISC) Gold award.
  • The Glenlivet 15 Year Old is a 40% ABV Speyside single malt whisky which is deep gold in colour and leaves behind traces of sweet almond spice. The 15 Year Old gets its distinctive rich and exotic character from a process of selective maturation in which a proportion of the spirit is matured in French oak casks. The Limousin oak we use is cut in France’s Dordogne region, where it’s often used to mature cognacs. Its low density allows whisky to sink deep into the wood, and we carefully control how long the whisky matures in the casks so as not to overpower the desired result: a unique, pleasing spiciness.
  • Serving suggestion: Drink to your own preference; straight up, in a cocktail, or simply with a drop of water to open the creamy, smooth character. When serving with ice, large cubes are recommended to allow slow dilution releasing the creamy, sweet characters.
  • George Smith, The Glenlivet's founder, didn't follow the lead of the illegal still owners. In 1824, he obtained a distiller's licence to become the first legal distiller in Glenlivet, Scotland. 50 years later, George finally won the exclusive right to call his whisky ‘THE Glenlivet', definitively marking it as the single malt that started it all. To this day, The Glenlivet remains the benchmark that all other Speyside single malts are measured against.

The Glenlivet 15 Year Old is sold with its signature gift box, making it the perfect gift to offer for a Christmas present, or for anniversaries, birthdays, Father's Day, Mother’s Day and other special occasions.

  • Speyside Single Malt Whisky.
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled, Matured and Bottled in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try making a ‘Full Scottish' Cocktail?
  • Ingredients:
  • 50ml The Glenlivet 15 Year Old
  • 20ml Lemon Juice
  • 15ml White Port or Ruby Port
  • 5ml Simple Syrup
  • 15ml Orange Marmalade
  • Orange Peel (to garnish)
  • Ice
  • How to mix: Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, including the marmalade. Shake hard and strain into a whisky tumbler filled with cubed ice. Garnish with thin strips of orange zest similar to the ones found in marmalade.

Name and address

  • The Glenlivet Distillery,
  • Banffshire,
  • AB37 9DB.

Return to

  • www.theglenlivet.com
  • Questions, comments or suggestions - contact us at: www.pernod-ricard-uk.com
Net Contents

70cl

View all Whisky

63 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

What a wonderful whisky

5 stars

Thought I knew whisky, knew I detested peat based ones so for a change given that Tesco had this great Club Card offer on the 15-Year-Old Glenlivet I thought I would give it a go. Wow! Brilliant, two blocks of ice in 3 fingers of it and it was just superb. Brilliant. Definitely my go to brand henceforth. Thank you Glenlivet and Thank you Tesco.

Was quite weary about the price tag initially but

5 stars

Was quite weary about the price tag initially but wow, it is definitely reflected in the quality of this whiskey. A proper premium option that makes for easy drinking with ice or even just neat.

Beautiful whiskey

5 stars

Beautiful. I normally drink whiskey with a mixer but this was too good to add anything other than ice. So tasty.

The Malt, the pure malt & nothing but the malt

5 stars

This is truly a magnificent single malt for the whisky purist. Unlike so may other bottlings these days takin their flavour from what was in the maturation casks previously, the malt in this bottling simply has nowhere to hide, and it certainly does not need top. The 15 years in the French Oak casks have given this malt an incredibly smooth flavour, and one where you truly taste the whisky & can recognise the distillers art. Served neat over chilled granite whisky rocks (you could use ice but why dilute perfection), this is a delicate yet powerful malt, The Oak imparts a rich vanilla flavour without any harsh tannins, you can appreciate why French Cognac distillers use the same type of oak for maturing their spirits. A perfect drink for sharing with friends, or drinking alone if you don't feel like sharing (that would be me with a malt like this)

What a lovely treat. Wanted to try this before buy

5 stars

What a lovely treat. Wanted to try this before buying as a Christmas present and was not disappointed!

Smooth with nice sweet notes

5 stars

This whiskey oozes class! The maturation in French oak gives it a sweet, but equally subtle, flavour. The finish is very smooth, even inexperienced whiskey drinkers won't find this too harsh. This would be a great gift for Christmas!

Incredibly smooth Whisky

5 stars

Incredibly smooth Single Malt and flavourful. Great for drinking unadulterated, on the rocks, slowly and enjoy the taste in every sip. A lovely, buttery almond flavour, with a hint of sweetness. The smooth single malt is enhanced by a feel of spice from the French oak. This perfect fusion of flavours excites the palate and delivers the true splendour of this fine whisky A good Scottish product, which I enjoyed and would buy again.

Nice smooth flavoured whisky

5 stars

The Glenlivet 15 year old French oak whisky is smooth in flavour and you can taste mild sweetness from oak and a,so vanilla and almonds notes. I usually drink it on the rocks as I think its best appreciated.

Absolutely fantastic

5 stars

This is a brilliant single malt. It's great quality and beautifully smooth with hints of vanilla. It also makes a great gift and is always very well received.

Top Notch!

5 stars

Thoroughly enjoyed this amber coloured whiskey. Lots of spicy notes in it - cinnamon and cloves and pepper but also had a fudge, toffee and vanilla tinge to it. It's definitely one of the best whiskeys I've had in a very very long time. First rate! Would make a gorgeous gift, the box is classy and oozes luxury.

