The Glenlivet 15 Year Old French Oak Reserve 70Cl

Thought I knew whisky, knew I detested peat based ones so for a change given that Tesco had this great Club Card offer on the 15-Year-Old Glenlivet I thought I would give it a go. Wow! Brilliant, two blocks of ice in 3 fingers of it and it was just superb. Brilliant. Definitely my go to brand henceforth. Thank you Glenlivet and Thank you Tesco.
Was quite weary about the price tag initially but wow, it is definitely reflected in the quality of this whiskey. A proper premium option that makes for easy drinking with ice or even just neat.
Beautiful. I normally drink whiskey with a mixer but this was too good to add anything other than ice. So tasty.
This is truly a magnificent single malt for the whisky purist. Unlike so may other bottlings these days takin their flavour from what was in the maturation casks previously, the malt in this bottling simply has nowhere to hide, and it certainly does not need top. The 15 years in the French Oak casks have given this malt an incredibly smooth flavour, and one where you truly taste the whisky & can recognise the distillers art. Served neat over chilled granite whisky rocks (you could use ice but why dilute perfection), this is a delicate yet powerful malt, The Oak imparts a rich vanilla flavour without any harsh tannins, you can appreciate why French Cognac distillers use the same type of oak for maturing their spirits. A perfect drink for sharing with friends, or drinking alone if you don't feel like sharing (that would be me with a malt like this)
What a lovely treat. Wanted to try this before buying as a Christmas present and was not disappointed!
This whiskey oozes class! The maturation in French oak gives it a sweet, but equally subtle, flavour. The finish is very smooth, even inexperienced whiskey drinkers won't find this too harsh. This would be a great gift for Christmas!
Incredibly smooth Single Malt and flavourful. Great for drinking unadulterated, on the rocks, slowly and enjoy the taste in every sip. A lovely, buttery almond flavour, with a hint of sweetness. The smooth single malt is enhanced by a feel of spice from the French oak. This perfect fusion of flavours excites the palate and delivers the true splendour of this fine whisky A good Scottish product, which I enjoyed and would buy again.
The Glenlivet 15 year old French oak whisky is smooth in flavour and you can taste mild sweetness from oak and a,so vanilla and almonds notes. I usually drink it on the rocks as I think its best appreciated.
This is a brilliant single malt. It's great quality and beautifully smooth with hints of vanilla. It also makes a great gift and is always very well received.
Thoroughly enjoyed this amber coloured whiskey. Lots of spicy notes in it - cinnamon and cloves and pepper but also had a fudge, toffee and vanilla tinge to it. It's definitely one of the best whiskeys I've had in a very very long time. First rate! Would make a gorgeous gift, the box is classy and oozes luxury.