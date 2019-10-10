Grants Triple Wood Blended Whisky 35Cl

Decent straight but great in a hot toddy
Surprisingly drinkable straight but quite a spicy finish. Wasn't too keen with the addition of water, but it worked really well in a hot toddy, especially with ginger to match the spicy notes. Impressive quality for a blend at this price point. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
smooth elegance.
This whisky has a pleasing aroma on opening and its invitational smooth passage on first sip. This is smooth and elegant with peaty elements. It is well balanced and I really enjoyed my glass. Easy drinking. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great tasting whisky
Don't often drink whisky without a mixer, but this is one of few that I am do to this with. Great taste, nice and smooth. I would easily purchase this as a gift for a whisky lover or for myself as a goto drink at home. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A nice whisky
Got this as a sampler to try, it’s a nice serve. Goes well as a straight whisky and also with a mixer such as a ginger ale. I’m quite tempted to make a whisky like Grant’s Family Reserve a staple in my selection [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Average taste at a budget price
Hubby tried it, he is normally a bourbon drinker. It needed a mixer as neat had an odd aroma and unusual aftertaste. It's not as smooth as other brands but it's not a top shelf priced either. If you want a drink on the rocks try another label, if your after a half decent base to add to then you can't go wrong for the price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely smooth whiskey
Tried this a month a go,nice colour,smooth whiskey to drink with warmth and lots of flavour. Enjoyable to drink after a hards say work.Will definitely be buying again but a full size this time. 4 star [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth
Very smooth and easy to drink. A good drink to have when you want to relax and unwind. I will definitely be going out to buy this and would recommend this drink to family and friends this is my new favourite [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth and oh so drinkable
I actually had to get my boyfriend to open this for me because the lid was faulty but I won't hold that against the product because it was a miniature and of course the full size would be a lot easier to open. I loved this sample. I'm a big whisky drinker and it's been a while since I've had Grant's but have boughtvteo bottles since having this sample so that should tell you all you need to know! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Whiskey
Very smooth. Lovely to drink keeping it in the fridge is lovely but also over ice is good too. Very enjoyable to drink to share with friends. If you find it too strong just add a drop of water to make you enjoy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Whisky
I received this mini bottle as a trial it was rich smooth and went down well sitting by the fire with a few ice cubes with it goes well on a freezing night I’ve even passed all the details to family friends and work colleagues to buy this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]