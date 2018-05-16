Tesco Twin Pack Sponge Bathroom Cleaner

Product Description
- Tesco bathroom sponge cleaners.
- Tesco Bathroom Sponge Cleaners 2 Pack
- Gently cleans to leave sinks, baths and showers sparkling.
- Bathroom Sponge Cleaners. Combines a gentle scourer for removing dirt and grime with a soft sponge to wipe all bathroom surfaces clean. Easier to rinse clean after use. Non Scratch.
Information
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., ----
Preparation and Usage
- For best results use with Tesco liquid bathroom cleaner to leave your bathroom clean and shiny.
- Wet Scourer before use. Rinse clean after use under cold running water, squeeze out excess water and leave to dry in a well ventilated place.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020