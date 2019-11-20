Uncle Bens Wholegrain Rice 500G

- Energy922kJ 218kcal11%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 709kJ/168kcal
Product Description
- Wholegrain Rice
- Join in on our passion for rice and get inspired with more recipes on our website www.unclebens.co.uk & www.unclebens.ie
- Our perfect rice recipes
- Our rice is perfect for many recipes.
- You'll find simple recipe ideas and many more inspirations on our website www.unclebens.co.uk & www.unclebens.ie
- Begin with Uncle Ben's® rice and bring a smile to meal times. We've selected and prepared our rice to be as perfect as we can, so it's as easy to cook as it is to eat! Fluffy rice that inspires tasty meals every time.
- Perfect in 10 minutes
- Gluten free
- Serves 8
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Parboiled Wholegrain Rice
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store at room temperature under dry conditions.
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect every time...
- 1. Boil Water - Boil a large amount of water in a saucepan.
- 2. Add Rice - Pour in the rice. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
- 3. Drain - Drain well. Serve and enjoy!
- Bring 1.5 cups of water to the boil. Add 1 cup of rice and stir. Cover and simmer until all water is absorbed. Serve and enjoy!
Number of uses
Serves 8
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK Ltd.
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- Share it with Ben!
- I take a lot of care to ensure you have great tasting rice meals. So if you have any comments on my products, please contact us.
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK Ltd.,
- Consumer Care.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.unclebens.co.uk
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g of cooked rice
|per cooked portion (based on 62.5g dry rice)
|(%*)
|Energy
|709kJ/168kcal
|922kJ/218kcal
|(11%)
|Fat
|1.1g
|1.4g
|(2%)
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|(2%)
|Carbohydrate
|34.7g
|45.1g
|(17%)
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|(<1%)
|Protein
|3.9g
|5.1g
|(10%)
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.01g
|(<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
