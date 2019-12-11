St Dalfour Strawberry Fruit Spread 284G

Worth every penny
Great on toast with fresh strawberries. So much better than Jam.
Recommended by my Nutritionist as the best jam to have because it has no or lower sugar . Keep in the fridge
Great taste less sugar the best Jam on the market 👌
If you can’t make your own, this is just as good.
This has a lovely fresh taste of strawberries. It is not too sweet and is perfect on toast, scones and in porridge.
Delicious
This jam is simply delicious, made with 51% strawberries