St Dalfour Raspberry Fruit Spread 284G
Product Description
- Raspberry High Fruit Content Spread
- By gently cooking in the tradition of the French countryside, the natural flavour of the fruit is conserved.
- Traditional French recipe
- Sweetened only with vineyard-ripened grape and fruit juice concentrates
- Made from all natural ingredients
- 100% from fruit - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No preservatives, flavourings or colours
- Pack size: 284g
Information
Ingredients
Raspberries (51%), Unsweetened Fruit Juice Concentrates (Grape, Date, Pineapple), Gelling Agent Fruit Pectin
Storage
Refrigerate after opening & consume within 3 monthsBest Before: Date on Lid
Produce of
Product of France
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Distributor address
- Canners & Packers,
- 37 London Road,
- St. Albans,
- Herts,
- AL1 1LJ.
Net Contents
284g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g.
|Energy
|1006 kJ., 237 kcals.
|Fat
|0.8 g
|of which saturates
|<0.01 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|of which sugars
|56 g
|Fibre
|2 g
|Protein
|0.5 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
