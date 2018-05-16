By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco White Chocolate Coins 70G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco White Chocolate Coins 70G
£ 0.59
£0.84/100g
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy507kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars15.2g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2205kJ / 527kcal

Product Description

  • White chocolate coins.
  • Smooth & Creamy
  • Smooth & Creamy
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Net & Tag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (23g)
Energy2205kJ / 527kcal507kJ / 121kcal
Fat27.1g6.2g
Saturates16.2g3.7g
Carbohydrate66.3g15.2g
Sugars66.2g15.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein4.4g1.0g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Smarties Giant Tube 130G

£ 1.00
£0.77/100g

Rowntreees Squishems Tube Giant Tube 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Smarties Giant Tube Pink 130G

£ 1.00
£0.77/100g

Quality Street Mint Matchmakers 120G

£ 0.75
£0.63/100g
Offer
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here