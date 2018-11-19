By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar 90G

5(1)Write a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar 90G
£ 2.00
£2.23/100g
Per Piece (3.75 g)
  • Energy84 kJ 20 kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2237 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolates
  • Cadbury World
  • Have you visited Cadbury World yet? It's great fun for all the family, with lots of new features to see and do. Reservations advised. Call U.K. 0844 880 7667 or visit www.cadburyworld.co.uk
  • Cadbury Gifts Direct
  • Gift ideas from Cadbury? visit www.cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk or order by phone 0845 600 3113
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Exposure to heat, or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate. Best before: see base

Number of uses

24 x Pieces

Warnings

  • Keep children safe!
  • Please use blunt tip scissors.
  • Children should be supervised when using scissors.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Piece (3.75 g)%* Per Piece (3.75 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2237 kJ84 kJ8400 kJ/
-536 kcal20 kcal1 %2000 kcal
Fat 31 g1.2 g2 %70 g
of which Saturates 18 g0.7 g4 %20 g
Carbohydrate 56 g2.1 g1 %260 g
of which Sugars 56 g2.1 g2 %90 g
Fibre 1.8 g<0.1 g--
Protein 7.1 g0.3 g1 %50 g
Salt 0.24 g<0.01 g<1 %6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep children safe! Please use blunt tip scissors. Children should be supervised when using scissors.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Advent Calendar Heaven!

5 stars

I always look forward to the annual Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent calendar - this is no different! I've even snuck the first one out too, and it's just as creamy and smooth as I've been imagining it all year!

