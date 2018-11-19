Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar 90G

Advent Calendar Heaven!
I always look forward to the annual Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent calendar - this is no different! I've even snuck the first one out too, and it's just as creamy and smooth as I've been imagining it all year!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2237 kJ
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Exposure to heat, or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate. Best before: see base
24 x Pieces
90g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Piece (3.75 g)
|%* Per Piece (3.75 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2237 kJ
|84 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|536 kcal
|20 kcal
|1 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|1.2 g
|2 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|0.7 g
|4 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|2.1 g
|1 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|2.1 g
|2 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.8 g
|<0.1 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.1 g
|0.3 g
|1 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|<0.01 g
|<1 %
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Keep children safe! Please use blunt tip scissors. Children should be supervised when using scissors.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
I always look forward to the annual Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent calendar - this is no different! I've even snuck the first one out too, and it's just as creamy and smooth as I've been imagining it all year!