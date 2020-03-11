Nice'n Easy No Ammonia Medium Golden Brown 78 Hair Dye

Disapointed 1 stars Review from Clairol 22nd February 2020 Severe reaction to these hair colours - I always used the 6-8 week colour enhancer with no problem and good grey coverage why oh why have you replaced such a good product that a numerous amount of your customers relied on and are now without any colour for their hair is this any way to treat loyal followers/customers

Didn't get what I was looking for 1 stars Review from Clairol 6th November 2019 I've come to this website to see if I could get the non-permanent 6 to 8 weeks hair dye, as I can't get it anymore in the shops, only to find others in the same boat. Thought if I added another protest it might help bring it back. I bought a few when they were discontinuing it, but have squeezed out the last drops and now it fading, oh no! I used shade 73 (much like my natural colour) for years and it covered my white hairs and looked so natural. I don’t want to use more permanent products, and I once used shade 73 in 24 washes and it went ginger. Please bring back the product we all want.

Wish I had gone with reviews 1 stars Review from Clairol 22nd September 2019 I thought this cant be as bad as the reviews say. I have been using Clairol on and off for 22 years. I generally colour my brown roots with a permanent Colour: SB2, Ultra Light Cool Summer Blonde. I just thought if I go a couple of shades darker my brown roots will not be as noticeable. So opted for demi permanent shade dark blonde 91. More than dissapointed I am now a brunette. Takes a lot of getting used to after having blonde locks for 22 years or more. I suppose my roots wont show as much now. !!!! Before and after photos the colour blends are way off shade. Looks like I'm stuck with this for a while now.No way will this wash out.

Always used this product in the 6-8 wash but becau 1 stars Review from Clairol 11th September 2019 Always used this product in the 6-8 wash but because I could not get any used this 24 wash version had a nasty reaction never had any problem with the original one very disappointed now what do I do,,,,,,,

No substitute 1 stars Review from Clairol 12th August 2019 This product is no substitute to the enhancer which had both no ammonia or peroxide. This was the only product on the market of it's kind which I could find and have used with confidence for years. I have a scalp condition and unable to use products containing peroxide and per many other people. Please bring this product range back it is desperately needed as shown in all the reviews.

Nasty stuff, it leaves a permanent red tinge 1 stars Review from Clairol 4th May 2019 This 24-wash hair colour is awful stuff, will make your hair look cheap and bronze/red/brassy. Up to now I was using Nice 'n' Easy Non-Permanent (6-8 washes) for 10 years. It was amazing - I used a colour 3 shades blonder than my natural mid-brown to fill in grey, and it created a stunning natural highlighted effect. I had multiple compliments on my hair, including from hairdressers impressed with the effect, which took zero effort. I have tried this stuff as a replacement, and it's terrible. Avoid it. It strips out some colour from the hair and leaves a permanent red tinge. The effect is cheap and nasty. I'm glad I only tried it in a test area, and not all over my head, because it's clearly going to have to grow out to get rid of the ugly colouring it left. Avoid.

6 to 8 wash 4 stars Review from Clairol 29th March 2019 Please bring this product back I have been using it for years but can't get it anywhere . Can't use anything with peroxide and ammonia. My hair is now a mess.does anyone know if there is another product available.

Please bring back 6-8 wash hair dye, no peroxide 2 stars Review from Clairol 16th March 2019 I have used the Nice n Easy wash out hair colour for years and it was the only one that suited my hair and I am very dissapointed it has been discontinued. I do not want to use peroxide on my hair. Please bring it back!

bring back the wash out shades/ color enhancer 1 stars Review from Clairol 10th March 2019 I'm really upset about the no peroxide or ammonia 8 -12 wash color being discontinued. I am allergic to everything else. The 24 wash is more like permenant dye. It doesn't wash out and i react to it.