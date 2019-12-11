By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tilda Thai Jasmine Rice 500G

Tilda Thai Jasmine Rice 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Per 60g dry rice serving
  • Energy889kJ 209kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1481kJ

Product Description

  • Fragrant Jasmine Rice.
  • For half a century we've been passionate about bringing great quality rice to the heart of every home and the centre of every table.
  • Our love for rice means we never compromise; only exceptional is ever good enough to carry our name.
  • Your kitchen deserves the best; trust us to bring you rice from around the world that you'll always be proud to serve.
  • Genuine goodness
  • A naturally fragrant rice, perfect for authentic oriental dishes
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Milled and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow 60g per portion. Bring pan of water to boil and add the rice. Simmer for 10-12 minutes. Drain well and serve.

Number of uses

This pack contains at least 8x60g portions

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g For dry/uncooked rice
Energy 1481kJ
-349kcal
Fat 0.6g
(of which saturates) 0.2g
Carbohydrate 77.6g
(of which sugars)0.5g
Fibre 0.9g
Protein 7.9g
Salt <0.03g

