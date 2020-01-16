By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Harpic Limescale Remover Original Toilet Cleaner 750 Ml

5(1)Write a review
Harpic Limescale Remover Original Toilet Cleaner 750 Ml
£ 1.75
£2.34/litre

Product Description

  • 100% Limescale Remover Original
  • www.happier-homes.com
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • 5x better than bleach*
  • *On removing limescale and rust.
  • Harpic 100% Limescale Remover has been specifically designed to dissolve 100% of limescale and kill 99.9% of bacteria in your toilet bowl.
  • The unique formula gives you better bowl coverage so you can ensure your toilet is left thoroughly clean and disinfected. Ready to use liquid.
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria
  • Ready to use liquid
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Per 100g of Liquid contains 6.75g of Hydrochloric Acid, Contains <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Perfume

Storage

Store upright in original container in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, incompatible materials, food and drink.

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions
  • We recommend you wear gloves while you disinfect and clean your toilet.
  • 1. Lift up the toilet seat and carefully direct the nozzle under the toilet rim.
  • 2. Squeeze the bottle and apply slowly all around the inside of the bowl, allowing enough liquid to cover the bowl completely. 3. For optimum cleaning results, leave for 10 minutes, flush and brush. 4. To disinfect, leave for 60 minutes, flush and brush. Wash hands and exposed skin before meals and after use. Do not use with any bleaches or other cleaning products. Keep tightly closed.
  • To remove cap: 1. Squeeze the pads on the sides of the cap and unscrew. To replace cap: 1. Screw on tightly. Safe in your septic tank. Suitable for all toilet bows.

Warnings

  • Precautions Toilet Bowl Cleaner
  • DANGER. HARPIC 100% Limescale Remover Original.
  • Contains Hydrochloric Acid. Causes severe skin burns and eye damage.
  • May be corrosive to metals.
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth.
  • Do not induce vomiting. Immediately call a doctor.
  • IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and keep comfortable for breathing.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • Avoid release to the environment.
  • Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional regulations.

Return to

  • For help and advice contact us:
  • www.harpic.co.uk
  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business,
  • Campus,
  • Dublin 2.
  • 01 661 7318

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

DANGER Precautions Toilet Bowl Cleaner DANGER. HARPIC 100% Limescale Remover Original. Contains Hydrochloric Acid. Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. May be corrosive to metals. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do not induce vomiting. Immediately call a doctor. IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and keep comfortable for breathing. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional regulations.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Does what it says!

5 stars

Good quality, does what it says - gets rid of limescale and leaves things shining.

Usually bought next

Tesco Thick Bleach 24 Hour Citrus750ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.39
£0.52/litre

Aldi Price Match

Viakal Bathroom Limescale Spray 500Ml

£ 1.50
£3.00/litre

Offer

Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Cleaner Spray 700Ml

£ 2.00
£2.86/litre

Harpic Power Plus Toilet Cleaner 8 Active Tablets

£ 2.50
£0.31/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here