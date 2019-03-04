Lindt Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Bar 150G

Product Description
- Swiss milk chocolate with hazelnuts
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Les Grandes Milk Swiss chocolate bar with whole hazelnuts roasted to perfection and crunchy caramelised hazelnut pieces.
- Made only with the most premium ingredients, including 34% hazelnuts and high quality cocoa beans.
- Perfect for everyday enjoyment, when you want to treat yourself or share a little moment of indulgence with your friends and family.
- The balance of flavours makes this a perfect chocolate bar for nut and chocolate lovers looking for pure moment of pleasure.
- Driven by their passion, dedication, and innovative spirit since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers create the ultimate LINDT chocolate delights.
- Swiss milk chocolate and 34% hazelnuts combine to make this exquisite Lindt Les Grandes hazelnut milk chocolate bar. The perfect blend of roasted hazelnuts and caramelised hazelnut pieces along with sustainably sourced cocoa beans creates a wonderfully crunchy, indulgent treat that can be enjoyed in a moment of pleasure alone or shared with friends. The Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been perfecting the art of chocolate since 1845 to make sure you receive the very finest experience.
- The Lindt Difference
- Passion for Chocolate at Every Step from Bean to Bar
- Finest cocoa, roasting & grinding, Lindt invention, best ingredients and finishing with perfection
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Hazelnuts 34%, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Almonds, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 34% min., Milk Solids: 14% min
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Produce of
Manufactured in Switzerland
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli AG,
- CH-8802 Kilchberg.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- www.lindt.com
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2442 kJ /
|-
|587 kcal
|Fat
|41 g
|- of which saturates
|13 g
|Carbohydrate
|44 g
|- of which sugars
|39 g
|Protein
|8.3 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019