Paterson's Shortbread Fingers 380G

Yummy my favourite very creamy and cheap.
Great quality. I used it for eating.
Badge of Honour!
I bought Paterson's Shortbread Fingers instead of my usual and was amazed to see the badge "Orangutan Friendly - Free from Palm Oil". Hats off to you Paterson's. Would love to see others following your high standards. I will certainly buy these shortbread fingers again. (Unfortunately the illustration shown on the Tesco website does not show the badge).
The most horrible shortbread Ive ever eaten. Not b
The most horrible shortbread Ive ever eaten. Not buttery at all.It is an insult to call them shortbread fingers!
Buttery and free from palm oil.
I have eaten this product for years, and the most positive thing about buying these now is palm oil has not been added unlike most biscuit companies these days.
BLAND
Don't taste very buttery, like shortbread should, BLAND
Tasty
Very nice Shortbread and very tasty,think the best available today
Don’t buy it!
Not very buttery and an unpleasant hard bite to it, expected a lot more from a Scottish named brand but Tesco’s own wins hands down!
These are nowhere near as nice as your previous li
These are nowhere near as nice as your previous line - I wouldn't buy them. I have to shop in Co-op to get a similar product.
Very poor quality
It was very poor quality, and where your own brand is buttery and pleasant to eat. I think the dog enjoyed them remainder for the birds.