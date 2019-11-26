By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Paterson's Shortbread Fingers 380G

3(9)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.26/100g

Product Description

  • Delicious Shortbread Fingers
  • How do you enjoy the nation's favourite shortbread?
  • Relaxing with a cuppa?
  • Sharing with family & friends?
  • On your coffee break?
  • In 1895, John Paterson founded his bakery in the Royal Burgh of Rutherglen, Scotland, where he sold his shortbread from a horse-down van. Now, using over 120 years of experience, we've created a shortbread fit for the 21st century which, while naturally delicious, has less than 3% saturated fat, and is now our nation's favourite shortbread.
  • Why not try other packs in the Paterson's family?
  • Clotted Cream Shortbread Fingers 300g
  • Shortbread & Biscuit Assortment 185g
  • Tradition with a twist
  • No 1 best selling shortbread brand in Britain
  • Free from pork fats and alcohol
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates)

Allergy Information

  • May contains traces of Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.Best Before End- See Side

Number of uses

20 Fingers per pack

Name and address

  • Paterson Arran Limited,
  • The Paterson's Bakery,
  • Livingston,
  • EH54 5DN,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear what you think of our shortbread.
  • Email us at: amessagetoyou@paterson-arran.com
  • Or write to us at:
  • www.paterson-arran.com

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 19g finger
Energy kJ2083394
Energy kcal49894
Fat 24.3g4.6g
of which saturates 2.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate 62.3g11.8g
of which sugars 17.9g3.4g
Protein 6.4g1.2g
Salt 0.8g0.16g

9 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy my favourite very creamy and cheap.

5 stars

Great quality. I used it for eating.

Badge of Honour!

5 stars

I bought Paterson's Shortbread Fingers instead of my usual and was amazed to see the badge "Orangutan Friendly - Free from Palm Oil". Hats off to you Paterson's. Would love to see others following your high standards. I will certainly buy these shortbread fingers again. (Unfortunately the illustration shown on the Tesco website does not show the badge).

The most horrible shortbread Ive ever eaten. Not b

1 stars

The most horrible shortbread Ive ever eaten. Not buttery at all.It is an insult to call them shortbread fingers!

Buttery and free from palm oil.

5 stars

I have eaten this product for years, and the most positive thing about buying these now is palm oil has not been added unlike most biscuit companies these days.

BLAND

3 stars

Don't taste very buttery, like shortbread should, BLAND

Tasty

5 stars

Very nice Shortbread and very tasty,think the best available today

Don’t buy it!

1 stars

Not very buttery and an unpleasant hard bite to it, expected a lot more from a Scottish named brand but Tesco’s own wins hands down!

These are nowhere near as nice as your previous li

2 stars

These are nowhere near as nice as your previous line - I wouldn't buy them. I have to shop in Co-op to get a similar product.

Very poor quality

2 stars

It was very poor quality, and where your own brand is buttery and pleasant to eat. I think the dog enjoyed them remainder for the birds.

