Guylian Seashells 500G Box

Chocolate Heaven
Excellent quality, delicious flavor, smooth chocolate, a real treat
Sugar, 23% Hazelnuts, White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Cocoa Solids: Chocolate 48% minimum, Milk Chocolate 31% minimum, White Chocolate 25% minimum, Milk Solids: Milk Chocolate 23% minimum, White Chocolate 29% minimum
Keep dry 18°C/65°F
Made in Belgium
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|Energy
|2324 kJ
|-
|554 kcal
|Fats
|36 g
|of which saturated
|14 g
|Carbohydrate
|48 g
|of which sugars
|47 g
|Protein
|8.4 g
|Salt
|0.14 g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Excellent quality, delicious flavor, smooth chocolate, a real treat