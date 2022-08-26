We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Guylian Seashells 500G Box

Guylian Seashells 500G Box
£10.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Filled Belgian Chocolates (Filling 65%)
  • Enjoy our Guylian Belgian chocolate seashells and experience the melting softness of that unique hazelnut praliné, wrapped in premium marbled Belgian chocolate. Our iconic seashells are still made to the original recipe of our founders, Guy and Liliane, who developed their own unique way of roasting the hazelnuts in copper kettles to create that delicious deep, nutty taste. Our passion for chocolate excellence extends to the high quality ingredients we use. We purchase 100% of the cocoa for all Guylian chocolates from Fairtrade producers to ensure that local farmers receive a guaranteed price for their cocoa beans production. All Guylian chocolates are palm and soy free to further reduce our environmental footprint and we only use 100% natural ingredients.
  • Fairtrade - Cocoa, Fairtrade cocoa: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing.
  • PEFC - PEFC™, PEFC/32-31-013
  • ® Registered trademarks in the name of Chocolaterie Guylian N.V.
  • © Guylian packaging and products are protected by Copyright and/or Trademarks.
  • Fairtrade
  • Premium Belgian Chocolate Since 1958
  • 100% Natural Ingredients
  • No Palm Oil, Soy and Alcohol
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, 23% Hazelnuts, White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Cocoa Solids: Chocolate 48% minimum, Milk Chocolate 31% minimum, White Chocolate 25% minimum, Milk Solids: Milk Chocolate 23% minimum, White Chocolate 29% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Tree Nuts and Wheat.

Storage

Keep dry 18°C/65°F

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Name and address

  • Chocolaterie Guylian N.V.,
  • Europark-Oost 1,
  • 9100 Sint-Niklaas,
  • Belgium.

Importer address

  • Guylian UK Ltd,
  • Danebrook Court,
  • Oxford,
  • OX5 1LQ.

Distributor address

  • Guylian UK Ltd,
  • Danebrook Court,
  • Oxford,
  • OX5 1LQ.

Return to

  • Guylian UK Ltd,
  • Danebrook Court,
  • Oxford,
  • OX5 1LQ.
  • www.guylian.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100 g
Energy2324 kJ
-554 kcal
Fats36 g
of which saturated14 g
Carbohydrate48 g
of which sugars47 g
Protein8.4 g
Salt0.14 g
Chocolate Heaven

5 stars

Excellent quality, delicious flavor, smooth chocolate, a real treat

