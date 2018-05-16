Opies Cocktail Gherkins 227G

Product Description
- Cocktail Gherkins with Distilled Malt Vinegar
- Grown on the vine and hand picked these delicious, crunchy and tangy gherkins are perfect for snacking, as an accompaniment or as an ingredient. Just imagine home made tartar sauce or spiced herb butter.
- A family business since 1880
- Pack size: 115g
Information
Ingredients
Gherkins, Water, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Distilled Barley Malt Vinegar (1.3%), Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride, Natural Spice Flavouring, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 8 weeks. Best before end: See lid.
Name and address
- Bennett Opie Ltd.,
- Sittingbourne,
- Kent,
- ME10 2LE.
Return to
Drained weight
115g
Net Contents
227g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g as drained
|Energy:
|124kJ/29kcal
|Fat:
|<0.5g
|- of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|6g
|- of which sugars:
|4.1g
|Fibre:
|1.1g
|Protein:
|1.2g
|Salt:
|2.6g
