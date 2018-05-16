By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Opies Cocktail Gherkins 227G

Opies Cocktail Gherkins 227G
£ 0.90
£0.78/100g

Product Description

  • Cocktail Gherkins with Distilled Malt Vinegar
  • For more recipes and serving suggestions on our full range please visit www.opiesfoods.com
  • Grown on the vine and hand picked these delicious, crunchy and tangy gherkins are perfect for snacking, as an accompaniment or as an ingredient. Just imagine home made tartar sauce or spiced herb butter.
  • A family business since 1880
  • Pack size: 115g

Information

Ingredients

Gherkins, Water, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Distilled Barley Malt Vinegar (1.3%), Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride, Natural Spice Flavouring, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 8 weeks. Best before end: See lid.

Name and address

  • Bennett Opie Ltd.,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • Kent,
  • ME10 2LE.

  • Bennett Opie Ltd.,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • Kent,
  • ME10 2LE.
  • Or visit www.opiesfoods.com

Drained weight

115g

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as drained
Energy:124kJ/29kcal
Fat:<0.5g
- of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:6g
- of which sugars:4.1g
Fibre:1.1g
Protein:1.2g
Salt:2.6g

