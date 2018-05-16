Hemming Web 10M

Product Description
- Sew Free Hemming Web
- Korbond Hemming Web provides a sew free permanent solution for bonding fabrics together quickly and easily. The fusible miracle web is ideal for hemming clothing, bonding badges, appliqués and a multitude of craft projects.
- Pack size: 10M
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions:
- Turn garment inside out or with curtains and drapes, lay flat, underside up.
- Iron garment or fabric to crease in hem at required length. (Select suitable heat for fabric).
- Cut web to required length and place between two sides of fabric to be bonded. Do not allow tape to protrude or have direct contact with iron.
- Set iron to a hot temperature and use a low steam setting. Synthetics need special care, do not allow to dry out.
- Press iron slowly and firmly over hem for approx 20 seconds. Allow to cool for 5 minutes.
- Gently test for bond. If required repeat step above until fully bonded.
- Please check Korbond website for further details on specific fabrics and timings charts.
- To Alter Hem:
- Follow step 5 and peel apart while hot.
- Some adhesive will remain.
- Care Instructions:
- Always test on an inconspicuous area first.
- Korbond Hemming Web is washable and drycleanable.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Korbond Group,
- 2, The Mallard Business Park,
- Trent Road,
- Grantham,
- Lincolnshire,
- NG31 7XQ.
Return to
- For more advice please visit us at www.korbond.co.uk
- Call our Customer Service Helpline 01476 581 888
Net Contents
1 x Hemming Web
