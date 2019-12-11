Napolina Penne Pasta 1Kg
Offer
Product Description
- Penne
- Napolina have selected Italian durum wheat semolina to bring you a delicious, versatile pasta that is easy to prepare.
- Premium quality Italian pasta
- 100% durum wheat
- Low fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
100% Durum Wheat Semolina
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place away from strong odours.Best before end: see side of pack
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Add pasta to a large pan of slightly salted boiling water, return to the boil and cook for 11-13 minutes according to taste. A shorter cooking time will create a firmer authentic Italian texture ('al dente' meaning 'firm to the bite'). Drain and serve with your favourite Napolina pasta sauce.
Produce of
Prepared and packed in Italy
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately thirteen 75g portions
Name and address
- Prepared and packed for:
- Napolina Ltd.,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
Return to
- Napolina Ltd.,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
- www.napolina.com
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per: 100g uncooked
|per: 75g uncooked
|Energy
|1508kJ/356 kcal
|1130kJ/267 kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|1.1g
|-of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|72.0g
|54.0g
|-of which sugars
|3.0g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|2.3g
|Protein
|12.0g
|9.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
