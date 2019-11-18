By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Coleslaw 300G

Tesco Coleslaw 300G
£ 0.79
£0.26/100g
1/6 of a pack (50g)
  • Energy377kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 754kJ / 183kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded cabbage, carrot and onion in a mayonnaise dressing.
  • Crunchy & creamy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (47%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot (16%), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Onion, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Pectin), Mustard Seed.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Label - glued. Recyclable

Name and address

Drained weight

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (50g)
Energy754kJ / 183kcal377kJ / 91kcal
Fat17.1g8.6g
Saturates1.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate5.5g2.8g
Sugars5.3g2.7g
Fibre1.6g0.8g
Protein0.9g0.5g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Delicious

5 stars

This is my favourite coleslaw by far. I particularly love it with baked potatoes and cheese. I've tried all the other supermarket ones, including the luxury versions, but none of them come close in my opinion. The closest to homemade.

Why does coleslaw contain cream?

1 stars

I am dairy free. Why does a basic coleslaw contain cream? Coleslaw should be made with mayonnaise. I am unable to find coleslaw I can eat.

Although this coleslaw tasted fine, there was a lo

2 stars

Although this coleslaw tasted fine, there was a lot of the hard core of the cabbage contained within the coleslaw, which was not nice. I would not purchase this again.

Ham and coleslaw makes a great sandwich

5 stars

Excellent quality. Used it for adding to ham sandwiches

Salad summer

5 stars

Salad needs additions to add colour and taste. This coleslaw is very good. The packaging is good too. It has a lid not just film that you have to cling film for eating another time. Good thinking!

Good basic coleslaw

4 stars

Good but basic coleslaw

Good basic coleslaw

3 stars

I usually buy this each week in the summer as we eat more salads then. My only complaint is that I wish the vegetables were sliced more finely.I tried your Finest coleslaw in the hope that it would be but it the vegetables were the same. Also the cabbage can sometimes be quite hard and woody. Not nice to eat.

