Tesco Coleslaw 300G

This is my favourite coleslaw by far. I particularly love it with baked potatoes and cheese. I've tried all the other supermarket ones, including the luxury versions, but none of them come close in my opinion. The closest to homemade.
Why does coleslaw contain cream?
I am dairy free. Why does a basic coleslaw contain cream? Coleslaw should be made with mayonnaise. I am unable to find coleslaw I can eat.
Although this coleslaw tasted fine, there was a lot of the hard core of the cabbage contained within the coleslaw, which was not nice. I would not purchase this again.
Ham and coleslaw makes a great sandwich
Excellent quality. Used it for adding to ham sandwiches
Salad summer
Salad needs additions to add colour and taste. This coleslaw is very good. The packaging is good too. It has a lid not just film that you have to cling film for eating another time. Good thinking!
Good basic coleslaw
Good but basic coleslaw
Good basic coleslaw
I usually buy this each week in the summer as we eat more salads then. My only complaint is that I wish the vegetables were sliced more finely.I tried your Finest coleslaw in the hope that it would be but it the vegetables were the same. Also the cabbage can sometimes be quite hard and woody. Not nice to eat.