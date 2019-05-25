Tesco Easy Cook Basmati Rice 1Kg

The rice is excellent,but the packaging is very po
The rice is excellent,but the packaging is very poor.
Rubbish!
This rice used to be very good but lately it's rubbish! Easy cook Basmati is meant to be long grain and to stay apart when cooked right. However this latest easy cook basmati is not nice at all! it looks more like short grain rice and looks awful and taste terrible when cooked....and the smell too is horrible! I would give zero stars if possible. The quality has really gone way way down.
Perfect from the Microwave
Microwave !! Yes. 2 Small teacups and 4 of the same cups of water just boiled. Rinse rice well in a kitchen seive under cold tap water, 2mins. Put rice and water into large tupperware on microsafe bowl. Plastic is best as glass gets very hot. And cook for 10mins full power (900w). Check, stir and cook for 5mins more. Leave to rest !0mins. Works great and enough for 3-4 currys