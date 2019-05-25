By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Cook Basmati Rice 1Kg

3(3)Write a review
Tesco Easy Cook Basmati Rice 1Kg
£ 1.60
£1.60/kg
Per 188g
  • Energy1082kJ 255kcal
    13%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 575kJ / 136kcal

Product Description

  • Easy cook basmati rice.
  • AROMATIC & FLUFFY Harvested at its peak, then carefully prepared so it's easy to get right
  • Pack size: 1000g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Rinse 75g of rice per person in a sieve in cold, running water. Place in a saucepan with 175ml of water per person and add salt if desired. Bring to the boil and then cover and simmer gently for 13-15 minutes or until the rice is tender. During cooking add more boiling water from a kettle if necessary. Drain thoroughly in a sieve and rinse with boiling water. Fluff up with a fork before serving.
Time:13-15 mins

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Approx. 13 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy575kJ / 136kcal1082kJ / 255kcal
Fat0.5g0.9g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate29.5g55.4g
Sugars0.3g0.5g
Fibre0.6g1.2g
Protein3.1g5.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
75g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 188g when cooked.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

The rice is excellent,but the packaging is very po

4 stars

The rice is excellent,but the packaging is very poor.

Rubbish!

1 stars

This rice used to be very good but lately it's rubbish! Easy cook Basmati is meant to be long grain and to stay apart when cooked right. However this latest easy cook basmati is not nice at all! it looks more like short grain rice and looks awful and taste terrible when cooked....and the smell too is horrible! I would give zero stars if possible. The quality has really gone way way down.

Perfect from the Microwave

4 stars

Microwave !! Yes. 2 Small teacups and 4 of the same cups of water just boiled. Rinse rice well in a kitchen seive under cold tap water, 2mins. Put rice and water into large tupperware on microsafe bowl. Plastic is best as glass gets very hot. And cook for 10mins full power (900w). Check, stir and cook for 5mins more. Leave to rest !0mins. Works great and enough for 3-4 currys

