Write a review
Schneiderbrot Vollkornbrot Rye Bread 500G
£ 1.10
£0.22/100g

Product Description

  • Whole Grain Rye Bread
  • Suitable for: fibre rich diet
  • Wheat free
  • High in fibre
  • Low in fat
  • No added sugar
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for: vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
Information

Ingredients

Grains (Whole Kernel Rye, Whole Grain Rye Flour), Water, Natural Sourdough (Whole Kernel Rye, Water), Salt, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Eat within five days after opening to enjoy full freshness.Suitable for freezing Unopened best before (2): see clip

Produce of

Baked in Germany

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Schneider Brot GmbH,
  • D-33119 Delbrück,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • info@schneiderbrot.de

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 848 kJ (201 kcal)
Fat 1,0 g
of which saturated fat0,1 g
Carbohydrates 38,9 g
of which sugar2,2 g
Dietary Fibre 7,7 g
Protein 5,2 g
Salt 1,15 g

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

My favourite bread!

5 stars

My favourite bread! It is delicate so be gentle when you take it out of the packet. But it is so tasty, toast it until its a little crispy round the edges and have it simply with butter or with mashes avocado, salt and chilli flakes!

Tastes fine, bit dry

4 stars

Good quality, lasts a while, but very dry. It’s okay, tastes alright

Doesn't keep as it says.

3 stars

I really like it but it never keeps for as long as it says. I bought a loaf of it on Friday, had one slice out of it and went to use it today and it's all mouldy. This is the second time this has happened.

Rubbish

1 stars

What a waste of money. 10 slices in the packet and every single one was in pieces. Might as well have bought breadcrumbs.

'Proper' bread, without the simple carbs.

5 stars

Fab! A VERY tasty meal in itself. Tons of dietary fibre without the simple carbs!

