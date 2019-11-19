Schneiderbrot Vollkornbrot Rye Bread 500G

My favourite bread!
My favourite bread! It is delicate so be gentle when you take it out of the packet. But it is so tasty, toast it until its a little crispy round the edges and have it simply with butter or with mashes avocado, salt and chilli flakes!
Tastes fine, bit dry
Good quality, lasts a while, but very dry. It’s okay, tastes alright
Doesn't keep as it says.
I really like it but it never keeps for as long as it says. I bought a loaf of it on Friday, had one slice out of it and went to use it today and it's all mouldy. This is the second time this has happened.
Rubbish
What a waste of money. 10 slices in the packet and every single one was in pieces. Might as well have bought breadcrumbs.
'Proper' bread, without the simple carbs.
Fab! A VERY tasty meal in itself. Tons of dietary fibre without the simple carbs!