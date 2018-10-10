By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Low Fat Natural Yogurt 500G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Low Fat Natural Yogurt 500G
£ 0.90
£0.18/100g
1/5 of a pot
  • Energy256kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 256kJ / 61kcal

Product Description

  • Low fat natural yogurt.
  • 100% British Milk Made in the West Country for a smooth, silky texture
  • 100% British Milk Made in the West Country for a smooth, silky texture
  • © Tesco 2019.
  • B=SC0269
  • C=SC4130
  • Low fat
  • 100% British milk
  • Healthy choice
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Protein supports the maintenance of normal bones
  • Low fat
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Natural Yogurt (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy256kJ / 61kcal256kJ / 61kcal
Fat1.4g1.4g
Saturates0.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate7.0g7.0g
Sugars6.9g6.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein5.0g5.0g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Simply Delicious

5 stars

This yoghurt tastes great, is natural and tastes delicious eaten on its own or with fruit or as a healthy alternative to cream.

Value for money

5 stars

Love the stuff

Usually bought next

Tesco Mini Chicken Fillets 650G

£ 3.80
£5.85/kg

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Tesco Blueberries 250G

£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Tesco Fresh Cut Coriander 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here