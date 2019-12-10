Tesco Greek Style Yogurt 500G

Yum, yum on its own, but a great base too
I love this! Nice, solid Yoghourt that is lovely on its own. I also love adding some of the Strawberry Compote that I make when Strawberries are cheap (Or when I get the pectin wrong in my jam making). Adding some home made wholemeal breadcrumbs is nice too, or crumbled dry biscuit.
Thick and smooth,it taste like Himalayan yogurt! Perfectly goes with rice and butter squash curry.
Love this yoghurt. Smooth with no additives. Bought it when my usual yoghurt wasn’t available. Now it is my product of choice.
Good creamy flavour. Add your own flavouring eg fruit (to avoid sucrose), syrup, ginger preserve or jam. Unopened seems to keep very well.
Its creamy
Love natural yogurt on its own or with fruit, cake and other desserts, try this at Tesco, the price will put a smile on your face too
Nice and Thick
Love this yogurt, its very creamy and lovely and thick and really cheap.
wow
got to say I eat one in one go so that said it all
Good value product
I used to buy a more expensive Greek yogurt but this one is equally as good and very good value.
Smooth and Creamy
I buy this product every week, as I use it with fresh fruit for my breakfast at least 3 times per week. The thick creamy consistancy makes for a filling healthy start to the day It is indeed 'spoonable'!
Tesco Greek Style Yoghurt is delicious.
It goes on my shopping list every week, a great tasting Greek yoghurt, my favourite way to eat it is by adding honey to it.