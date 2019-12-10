By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Greek Style Yogurt 500G

5(16)Write a review
Tesco Greek Style Yogurt 500G
£ 0.90
£0.18/100g
1/5 of a pot
  • Energy516kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 516kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • Greek style natural yogurt.
  • 100% British Milk Extra thick and spoonable
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Greek Style Yogurt (Milk

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy516kJ / 124kcal516kJ / 124kcal
Fat9.5g9.5g
Saturates6.3g6.3g
Carbohydrate5.5g5.5g
Sugars5.4g5.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein4.2g4.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

16 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Yum, yum on its own, but a great base too

4 stars

I love this! Nice, solid Yoghourt that is lovely on its own. I also love adding some of the Strawberry Compote that I make when Strawberries are cheap (Or when I get the pectin wrong in my jam making). Adding some home made wholemeal breadcrumbs is nice too, or crumbled dry biscuit.

Thick and smooth,it taste like Himalayan yogurt! P

5 stars

Thick and smooth,it taste like Himalayan yogurt! Perfectly goes with rice and butter squash curry.

Love this yoghurt. Smooth with no additives. Bough

5 stars

Love this yoghurt. Smooth with no additives. Bought it when my usual yoghurt wasn’t available. Now it is my product of choice.

Good creamy flavour. Add your own flavouring eg fr

5 stars

Good creamy flavour. Add your own flavouring eg fruit (to avoid sucrose), syrup, ginger preserve or jam. Unopened seems to keep very well.

Its creamy

5 stars

Love natural yogurt on its own or with fruit, cake and other desserts, try this at Tesco, the price will put a smile on your face too

Nice and Thick

5 stars

Love this yogurt, its very creamy and lovely and thick and really cheap.

wow

5 stars

got to say I eat one in one go so that said it all

Good value product

5 stars

I used to buy a more expensive Greek yogurt but this one is equally as good and very good value.

Smooth and Creamy

4 stars

I buy this product every week, as I use it with fresh fruit for my breakfast at least 3 times per week. The thick creamy consistancy makes for a filling healthy start to the day It is indeed 'spoonable'!

Tesco Greek Style Yoghurt is delicious.

5 stars

It goes on my shopping list every week, a great tasting Greek yoghurt, my favourite way to eat it is by adding honey to it.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

