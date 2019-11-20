Schwartz Sausage Casserole Mix 35G

Versatile Cupboard Staple
Really easy to use - simple instructions and can be made a number of ways meaning it's quite flexible depending on what you have in your cupboard. Lovely flavours which make something quite simple taste great. I made my dish with chicken sausages, chorizo and sweet potato for a Mediterranean twist which worked really well! Definitely brings some fun into what could be quite a basic dish. Highly recommended - will now be a cupboard staple for me!
Very good herbs and spice mix
I used this mix of herbs and spices to make a Mediterranean Sausage Casserole and I am very happy with the result. I mixed the contents of the pack with tomato sauce instead of water, which gave the casserole a more intense flavour. I like that this herbs and spice mix is very easy to use, you can either follow the instructions on the pack or create your own recipe by adding different vegetables to the dish. I can definitely recommend this herbs and spice mix for an easy sausage casserole with plenty of flavour.
Robust flavours, delicious with mash!
A robust blend of paprika, garlic, herbs and a hint of chilli. Makes a Mediterranean type sauce when made to pack instructions, but I like it with red wine and beef stock for a more 'gravy' like taste. Delicious with mashed potato!
A lovely, homely dish!
I was really impressed with the flavourings of this packet! I love that it included paprika which is a flavour that I really like. The recipe says to add mushrooms which I didn’t do as I’m not a fan of mushrooms. I really enjoy cooking, though it’s not something that I often do as I’m not at all confident. I didn’t realise how easy it would be with this Schwartz packet. It took very little time to prepare and once it was in the oven I could forget about it for an hour. I served the casserole with baby potatoes. The dish tasted so delicious and I will definitely be buying this again in the future.
Delicious comfort food for family meal times!
Family meal times can be hectic and stressful but these Schwartz mixes are both delicious and time saving and great for putting together hearty family meals in no time at all! The Schwartz sausage casserole mix is one of our favourites, even the kids enjoy this one! Its real comfort food and perfect for the colder evenings (oh and did I mentioned that it makes the house smell amazing whilst it is cooking!). I love how much flavour this mix packs with minimal additional ingredients too. Of course you could easily jazz this dish up to adding different vegetables or even different flavour sausages. But honestly it is really delicious exactly how it is. The sauce in the casserole really thickens up making it a lovely gravy style sauce to pour on top of your mash and a real family meal time winner!
Very satisfying
I used this mix and added sausages (obviously), an onion, carrot, celery, garlic, cannelini beans, tinned tomatoes and cabbage. It turned out lovely and didn't need any other seasoning.
A hearty casserole mix with just enough heat
I am a big fan of Schwartz mixes and find them really easy to just pour over and pop in the oven. I also like to jazz them up with other ingredients and use peppers instead of mushrooms in my sausage casserole! I think this one has just enough kick from the chilli and thickens up nicely when cooked to create enough sauce for the sausages and a side of mash. It is perfect for the cold snap we are currently experiencing and creates a warming, hearty meal to keep all the family happy. A really tasty mix, thank you Schwartz.