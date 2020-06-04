By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Princes Round Ham 200G

1.5(2)
Princes Round Ham 200G
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • Reformed Ham with added Water
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Pork (62%), Water, Salt, Stabilisers (E451, E407a), Antioxidant: E316, Smoke Flavouring, Preservative: E250

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 3 days.Best Before End: See Can End

Preparation and Usage

  • Slices best after a chill in the fridge.
  • Princes Ham is great on a crusty roll with a crisp salad

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 624kJ/150kcal
Fat 11.5g
Of which saturates 4.4g
Carbohydrate 0.1g
Of which sugars 0.0g
Fibre 0.2g
Protein 11.5g
Salt 2.76g

Spam. I was ashamed to serve it with a salad.

1 stars

Very salty, totally spam-like, recovered meat. I was ashamed to serve it with a salad. I won't be buying this again.

Its closer to SPAM than HAM

2 stars

Its closer to SPAM than HAM

