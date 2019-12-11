Heinz Mulligatawny Soup 400G

Good level of spice & depth of flavour
Having tried Tesco own brand Mulligawny soup & found it a bit bland had opportuniy to try this one on offer, richer depth of flavour with slight lemon flavour (but only has apple in it?) & more spice/heat which I like, only 2% rice, it's a cheap enough ingredient so more could be added to make it more filling. I'd buy this again but only on offer, I'll switch back to Tesco one but add a dash of extra curry powder to enhance & think it would be the same for around half the normal price!