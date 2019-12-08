By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Big Soup Chunky Vegetable 400G

£ 1.18
£0.30/100g
Per 1/2 can (200g)
  • Energy504kJ 120kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt1.1g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 252kJ

Product Description

  • Chunky Vegetable Soup.
  • GO BIG OR GO HUNGRY! Full-on ingredients. Big-time flavour. This is the soup that doesn't mess around.
  • Heaped with chunks of potato, swede and carrot for satisfyingly bold taste. With absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives, our chunky vegetable soup is made for those with a love for no-nonsense, hearty flavours and tastes perfect with a slice of fresh granary bread. Love our Heinz Chunky Veg Soup as much as we do? Try the rest of our Big Soup range, including: Beef & Veg, Chicken & Bacon and Steak & Onion.
  • Absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives.
  • Low in fat.
  • Only trusted ingredients.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians.
  • Try our new Pot Soup range for a potful of delicious Heinz Soup: ready in an instant!
  • Check out our soup recipes at Heinz.co.uk
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (42%, Carrots (15%), Potatoes (14%), Peas (5%), Onions (3%), Red Peppers (2%), Swede (2%), Sweetcorn (1%)), Water, Concentrated Tomato Puree, Lima Beans, Modified Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast Extracts, Herb Extracts, Flavourings, Herb

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Empty any unused soup into a covered non-metallic container and put into the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Empty the soup into a pan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 252kJ504kJ
-60kcal120kcal6%
Fat 1.0g2.0g3%
- of which saturates 0.1g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 10.0g20.0g8%
- of which sugars 3.6g7.2g8%
Fibre 1.9g3.8g
Protein 1.7g3.5g7%
Salt 0.6g1.1g19%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Very sweet tasting vegetable soup

1 stars

Revolting. No taste of vegetables. The only thing I could taste was herbs and sugar. Threw it away.

Very nice so chunky

5 stars

Nice soup very tasty

