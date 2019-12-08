Heinz Big Soup Chunky Vegetable 400G

Very sweet tasting vegetable soup
Revolting. No taste of vegetables. The only thing I could taste was herbs and sugar. Threw it away.
Very nice so chunky
Nice soup very tasty
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 252kJ
Vegetables (42%, Carrots (15%), Potatoes (14%), Peas (5%), Onions (3%), Red Peppers (2%), Swede (2%), Sweetcorn (1%)), Water, Concentrated Tomato Puree, Lima Beans, Modified Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast Extracts, Herb Extracts, Flavourings, Herb
Empty any unused soup into a covered non-metallic container and put into the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Empty the soup into a pan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.
Made in England
Servings per can - 2
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|252kJ
|504kJ
|-
|60kcal
|120kcal
|6%
|Fat
|1.0g
|2.0g
|3%
|- of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|10.0g
|20.0g
|8%
|- of which sugars
|3.6g
|7.2g
|8%
|Fibre
|1.9g
|3.8g
|Protein
|1.7g
|3.5g
|7%
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.1g
|19%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
