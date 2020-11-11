Heinz Big Soup Lamb And Vegetable 400G
- Energy509kJ 121kcal6%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars5.1g6%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 254kJ
Product Description
- Lamb and Vegetable Soup.
- GO BIG OR GO HUNGRY! Full-on ingredients. Big-time flavour. This is the soup that doesn't mess around.
- Filled with hunks of juicy lamb and potato for flavour that's seriously substantial. With absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives, our lamb and vegetable soup is made for those with a love for no-nonsense, hearty flavours and tastes perfect with a slice of warm crusty bread. Love our Heinz Lamb & Veg Soup as much as we do? Try the rest of our Big Soup range, including: Beef & Veg, Chicken & Bacon and Steak & Onion.
- Absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives
- Low in fat
- Only trusted ingredients
- Try our new Pot Soup range for a potful of delicious Heinz Soup: ready in an instant!
- Check out our soup recipes at Heinz.co.uk
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Carrots, Potatoes (10%), Peas, Concentrated Tomato Puree, Lamb (4%), Pearl Barley, Onions, Mutton (3%), Lima Beans, Modified Cornflour, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flavourings, Sugar, Salt, Spice, Colour - Plain Caramel, Vegetables: 27%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Empty any unused soup into a covered non-metallic container and put into the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Empty the soup into a pan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.
Produce of
Made in England
Number of uses
Servings per can - 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- Get in touch.
- Phone 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote code on the can end.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|254kJ
|509kJ
|-
|61kcal
|121kcal
|6%
|Fat
|1.3g
|2.7g
|4%
|- of which saturates
|0.5g
|1.1g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|17.4g
|7%
|- of which sugars
|2.6g
|5.1g
|6%
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|5.5g
|11%
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.1g
|18%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
