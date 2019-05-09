Heinz Big Soup Chicken & Vegetable 400G

NO CHICKEN!
It would be great if it had chicken in it.... but not one whole piece of chicken in 4 cans, just little strings of chicken, avoid avoid avoid. absolute rip off.
Medicore, boring, a waste of money
Mediocre, like most Heinz canned soups. I only bought it because I had a voucher. Heinz canned soups are by far the most boring of all the soups available and always taste the same. Yesterday I had the steak and potato variety and you couldn't tell the difference. The only soup brand worth eating is Baxters.
One of the better Soups
Very tasty soup, a bit over priced for a giant producer such as Heinz but it is nice.
Not microwavable(explodes) tasty during bad colds.
Not great in the microwave, tends to explode all over the microwave when being heated - also over flows, but very tasty in a pan on the cooker when you have a bad cold. One of my traditional favourites to have every time I get a bad cold or flu. I buy 10 to 20 tins of these per year.