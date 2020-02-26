By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Lip Care Essential 4.8G

Nivea Lip Care Essential 4.8G
£ 1.70
£35.42/100g
  • Experience long-lasting moisture for your lips with this unique caring formula made with naturally derived ingredients, including 100% natural jojoba oil.
  • This lip balm keeps your lips beautifully smooth and supple, protecting them from drying out! With this caring lip balm you can enjoy natural healthy-looking lips all day.
  • #LoveYourLips
  • SHEA BUTTER
  • NATURAL OILS
  • NEW FORMULA
  • MINERAL OIL FREE
  • Pack size: 4.8G

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Aqua, BHT, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Aroma

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Recycling: Blister. Card - Widely Recycled Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

6ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

856 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent

5 stars

Having trouble with wind finishing my lips, leaving them dry and cracked, i decided i need a liobalm. I wanted one without colour. This lipbalm restored the healthiness of my lips.

Horrible new formula :( .....!!!

1 stars

I was using this lip care for approx. 20 years, but now will have to switch to different brand, as the new formula is awful making my lips dry and sore :( Why change something what was perfect ??? Please bring old formula back !!!

Nivea lip balm

4 stars

Doesn’t leave lips greasy like some other balms do, and super affordable!

Leaves my lips nice and soft!

4 stars

A good lip balm if you're in a rush. Protects your lips, which is what it's for! The only reason it doesn't get a five star if because I prefer a tinted and/or flavoured lip balm but as a basic lip balm it's great!

brilliant

5 stars

I love this it makes my lips soft again when thieve chapped through the weather it heals them quick its nice and small for on the go chuck it in your handbag and off u go defiantly recommend

Lip care

5 stars

Love this product, leaves lips feeling moisturized Tasteless and is not greasy, lasts a long time. Will purchase more of this lip balm for all the family to use over the winter period

Nivea lip balm

4 stars

This is a classic lip balm. It makes my lips soft and moisterised and there is no scent or colour. I do need re apply it throughout the day, especially after eating.

nivea lip balm

5 stars

love this lip balm, is my favourite , makes lips not dry

Does what it says

5 stars

Good product that leaves lips soft and supply. Does what it says

keeps lips moisturized

5 stars

Very good product, helps combat dry lips and keep them in good condition. Used by my partner most of the time, easily accessible in most shops.

1-10 of 856 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

