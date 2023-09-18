We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Mcdougalls Oo Flour 1Kg
image 1 of Mcdougalls Oo Flour 1Kgimage 2 of Mcdougalls Oo Flour 1Kgimage 3 of Mcdougalls Oo Flour 1Kg

Mcdougalls Oo Flour 1Kg

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.00

£2.00/kg

Vegetarian

'00' Grade FlourVisit our website www.mcdougalls.co.uk to find out how to buy the McDougalls Baking Book.For more tasty recipes or information about McDougalls visit www.mcdougalls.co.uk
If you're a keen cook, McDougalls 00 Grade Premium Plain Flour is a store cupboard essential. It's a versatile flour, suitable for baking or any recipe that calls for a smooth finish. The fine texture makes it perfect for light sauces and fluffy pastries. If you're into Italian cooking, you'll find it the ideal flour for pasta dough. You can also use it for a simple shortbread as the extra-fine milling gives your biscuits that professional touch. At Mcdougalls we've been milling flour since 1864 – that's five generations of experience available in your kitchen every day. If you're looking for inspiration, visit www.mcdougalls.co.uk for lots of tasty recipes in our carefully crafted McDougalls Baking Book.
Baking with Love since 1864The McDougalls brothers first started milling and sifting over 150 years ago. Since then we've helped five generations of bakers to share their passion with people they love.We're here to help you get the best from your home baking. Which is why we have carefully crafted the McDougalls Baking Book, it is packed with delicious recipes and tips on how you can perfect your baking skills all in one place!
McDougalls 00 Grade Premium Plain FlourFinely milled for smoother sauces and pastaMcDougalls the no 1 flour brand*Suitable for sauces, pastries and pastaSuitable for vegetariansAs the No.1 flour brand* *IRI, Mainstream Flour, Major Multiples GB, 52 weeks up to and including 23rd July 2022
Pack size: 1000G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Net Contents

1kg ℮

View all Flour

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here