Havana Club Anejo Especial Rum 70Cl
Product Description
- Traditional Rum
- The natural ageing process in young oak barrels in Cuba for a number of years gives Havana Club Añejo Especial its warm amber colour and smooth taste. Aged in this way, it develops a typical touch of vanilla that is perfect for mixing with cola or just with ice. The best way to savour this special rum is in typical Cuban style - together with your best friends.
- All Havana Club rums are made and aged in Cuba, by our maestros roneros, following the Cuban light rum making tradition. The name "Havana Club" captures Cuba's rum-making heritage and the unique atmosphere of Havana, the country's capital. Havana Club is closely entwined with Cuban culture, and Cubans take pride in what has become a true national icon.
- Premium Aged Cuban Rum
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Cuba
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Authentic Cuba Libre
- Ingredients:
- Few drops of lime or lemon juice
- 50 ml of Havana Club Añejo Especial
- 100 ml of Cola
- Other than that, you'll need a highball glass and fresh ice.
- Method:
- First, fill the highball with fresh ice.
- Then you'll want to add 50ml of rum, Havana Club Especial because it is barrel aged with a hint of vanilla, adding a rounder taste. It's perfect for mixing because it really complements the other flavours that surround it.
- Now, top it up with no more than 100ml of cola. leaving just enough space for the garnish, a lime wedge.
- Salud!
Name and address
- Havana Club International S.A.
- Calle A no309 e/13 y 15 Vedado,
- Plaza, Ciudad La Habana,
- Cuba.
Importer address
- Pernod Ricard Europe,
- Middle East & Africa S.A.S.,
- 23 rue de l'Amiral d'Estaing,
- 75116 Paris,
- France.
Distributor address
- UK: Pernod Ricard UK,
- Chiswick Park,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
- Ireland: Irish Distillers Ltd.,
- Simmonscourt Hse.,
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Customer Services,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
