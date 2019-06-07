Baby Jersey Royal Potatoes 450G

these were horrid
Jersey Royals?
The ones I had were not small. And they looked and tasted nothing like the Jersey Royals of old.
dont buy
Absolutely awful. turned black as soon as they were boiled, had to throw them all out.
Good potato didn't break up stayed whole.
These are a really nice potato nice flavour and lovely with salad
Bought these on an online shop, the size of the pa
Bought these on an online shop, the size of the packet is a joke there's about eight spuds in it
Says on the bag Jersey Royals but not so sure.
I so look forward to the short Jersey Royal season unfortunately these were disappointing.Texture was good but pretty tasteless, could not differentiate these from any other small potato Tesco sell just more expensive