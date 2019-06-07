By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baby Jersey Royal Potatoes 450G

Write a review
Baby Jersey Royal Potatoes 450G
£ 1.50
£3.34/kg

Product Description

  Jersey Royal potatoes.
  For more great recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  Delicate and nutty Freshly harvested from the fertile soils of Jersey
  • Delicate and nutty Freshly harvested from the fertile soils of Jersey
  Quality & Freshness
  At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working with trusted growers across Europe we ensure all our new potatoes are brought to you fresh throughout the year. In Jersey we work with Ian Le Brun whose family have been farming Jersey Royals in the gentle climate and fertile soils for generations. The earliest crops are planted on steep, south facing coastal slopes, known as côtils, where seaweed collected from the Jersey beaches is used as a natural fertiliser, a method dating back to the 12th century. The new potatoes are then harvested by hand an have a delicate, nutty flavour. Once harvested, the care continues as the new potatoes are packed and shipped daily to ensure you get them at their freshest.
  • Delicate & nutty
  • Freshly harvested from the fertile soils of Jersey
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Jersey royal genuine new potatoes
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Scrub gently and rinse well.

Hob
For boiled
Place potatoes in saucepan. Add just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired. Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 20-25 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve.

Steam
For steamed
Place potatoes in a steamer above a pan of boiling water.
Cover with lid and steam for 20-25 minutes or until tender.
Once cooked stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Grown and packed in Jersey

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Name and address

  • Grown and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  Our Promise
  We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information pleas visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55,
  • Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen boiled (in unsalted water) according to instrucitons) Per 100gWhen boiled (in unsalted water) according to instrucitons) Per 150g% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 302kJ453kJ8400kJ
-71kcal107kcal5% 2000kcal
Fat 0.1g0.2g<1% 70g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g<1% 20g
Carbohydrate 14.9g22.4g
of which sugars 1.1g1.7g2% 90g
Fibre 1.8g2.7g
Protein 1.8g2.7g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g<1% 6g
Pack contains 3 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

6 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

these were horrid

1 stars

these were horrid

Jersey Royals?

2 stars

The ones I had were not small. And they looked and tasted nothing like the Jersey Royals of old.

dont buy

1 stars

Absolutely awful. turned black as soon as they were boiled, had to throw them all out.

Good potato didn't break up stayed whole.

4 stars

These are a really nice potato nice flavour and lovely with salad

Bought these on an online shop, the size of the pa

3 stars

Bought these on an online shop, the size of the packet is a joke there's about eight spuds in it

Says on the bag Jersey Royals but not so sure.

2 stars

I so look forward to the short Jersey Royal season unfortunately these were disappointing.Texture was good but pretty tasteless, could not differentiate these from any other small potato Tesco sell just more expensive

