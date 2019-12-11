Whitworths Sunny Raisin 6 X42.5G
Product Description
- Raisins
- For more information & tempting recipes log on to: www.sunnyraisin.co.uk
- This pack is part of a multipack and is not to be sold individually.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 255g
Information
Ingredients
Raisins (99%), Sunflower Oil
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Product of more than one country
Name and address
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Our aim is to delight you with delicious product every time that you open a Whitworths pack.
- If you have any questions or comments please call: 01933 654340
- Or write to us at: Customer Care,
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Net Contents
42.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 42.5g box
|Energy
|1245 kJ/293 kcal
|529 kJ/125 kcal
|Fat
|0.4 g
|0.2 g
|(of which saturates )
|0.1 g
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|69.3 g
|29.5 g
|(of which sugars*)
|69.3 g
|29.5 g
|Fibre
|2.0 g
|0.9 g
|Protein
|2.1 g
|0.9 g
|Salt
|0.2 g
|0.1 g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
