Whitworths Sunny Raisin 6 X42.5G

Whitworths Sunny Raisin 6 X42.5G
£ 2.00
£7.85/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Raisins
  • For more information & tempting recipes log on to: www.sunnyraisin.co.uk
  • This pack is part of a multipack and is not to be sold individually.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 255g

Information

Ingredients

Raisins (99%), Sunflower Oil

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Product of more than one country

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Our aim is to delight you with delicious product every time that you open a Whitworths pack.
  • If you have any questions or comments please call: 01933 654340
  • Or write to us at: Customer Care,
  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Net Contents

42.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 42.5g box
Energy 1245 kJ/293 kcal529 kJ/125 kcal
Fat 0.4 g0.2 g
(of which saturates )0.1 gTrace
Carbohydrate 69.3 g29.5 g
(of which sugars*)69.3 g29.5 g
Fibre 2.0 g0.9 g
Protein 2.1 g0.9 g
Salt 0.2 g0.1 g
*Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

