Stick On Hook & Loop

Product Description
- Hook & Loop Stick On
- Korbond Self Adhesive Hook & Loop is ideal for use on hard surfaces in and around the home. Can be used on soft furnishings, in conjunction with iron on or sew on hook & loop.
- For use on hard surfaces
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions:
- Clean and dry any hard surfaces on which tape is to be applied.
- Cut tape to desired length.
- Remove backing and stick first piece of tape to hard surface. Press firmly to ensure bond.
- Repeat process for second length of tape.
- Allow 5 minutes for adhesive to set before joining items.
- For best results when joining fabric to a hard surface, use with Korbond Sew On or Iron On Hook & Loop. The hook tape adheres to the hard surface and the loop tape can be sewn onto fabric.
- Care Instructions:
- Korbond Self Adhesive Hook & Loop should not be laundered.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Korbond Group,
- 2, The Mallard Business Park,
- Trent Road,
- Grantham,
- Lincolnshire,
- NG31 7XQ.
- For more advice please visit us at www.korbond.co.uk
- Alternatively call our Customer Service Helpline 01476 581 888
