Tesco Medium Beef Roasting Joint With Basting Fat

Nice beef if cooked right!!
I decided on a beef joint and was a bit sceptical given the price, Read the reviews and a lot say it is tough but I personally found it okay... People really should learn how to cook beef as mine came out lovely!! and yes I will buy again...
beef joint
yes it was good quality,and now i cant get it anymore?Something else you have taken away.Getting to be a regular thing now with tescos?I cant give a review if i havent one to give.
Tasteless
This beef ended up in the waste bin. Very poor product.
it was good thanks Tesco xx
usually ok but last sunday the joint was awful full of fat and was so tough i couldnt cut it.
Unfit for purpose
The basting fat covered up the fact there were to pieces of meat with another lump of fat between the two, or that was how it appeared. Could have been one piece with the lump of fat in the middle. Only managed to get one person servicing from it. Positive note when reported cost of it was refunded. Better quality control need.
Super Silverside!
Smashing piece of beef for Sunday roast. Cooked for just under an hour and the meat was melt in the mouth perfect. Cooked on 190C in fan oven (45 mins with foil on) and 10 mins foil off. Juicy and succulent - made some smashing gravy from the meat juices (didn't use fat, but would imagine it would make delicious roasties!) Buy with confidence. Smallest joint would feed a family of four easily.
Absolutely the worst piece of beef my family has ever eaten. I cooked it perfectly but it was almost inedible. Tough and chewy throughout. Never again!
Worst joint of beef, ever
This was the worst joint of beef I have ever eaten. It was cooked as per the instructions and it was meant to come out medium rare. It was still so rare that I struggled to put the carving fork into the joint. So I put it in for another 20 minutes. When carving it was still on the rare side but eating it was a struggle. It was as tough as old boots. Very disappointed.
Disappointing quality
This was the worst cut of beef i have ever purchased from Tesco. It was full of gristle and I had to throw over half of it away.