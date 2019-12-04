By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Medium Beef Roasting Joint With Basting Fat

2.5(16)Write a review
£ 4.60
£5.75/kg

Offer

Per 250g
  • Energy1806kJ 432kcal
    22%
  • Fat25.3g
    36%
  • Saturates11.5g
    58%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 722kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Beef roasting joint with added basting fat.
  • This roasting joint will be from one of the following cuts: Topside or Top Rump. From Trusted Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Matured for 21 days for a richer flavour

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 Place in roasting tin, lightly season and cover with foil. Roast in centre of pre-heated oven. For a medium roast, cook for recommended time on front of label (6 minutes per 100g). A medium roast will be pink in the middle. For a well done roast increase cooking time to 8 minutes per 100g. 15 minutes before end of cooking remove foil, baste with cooking juices and place back in oven to finish. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes. Remove strings, carve and serve.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove beef from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy722kJ / 173kcal1806kJ / 432kcal
Fat10.1g25.3g
Saturates4.6g11.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.5g51.3g
Salt0.3g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Nice beef if cooked right!!

4 stars

I decided on a beef joint and was a bit sceptical given the price, Read the reviews and a lot say it is tough but I personally found it okay... People really should learn how to cook beef as mine came out lovely!! and yes I will buy again...

beef joint

5 stars

yes it was good quality,and now i cant get it anymore?Something else you have taken away.Getting to be a regular thing now with tescos?I cant give a review if i havent one to give.

Tasteless

2 stars

This beef ended up in the waste bin. Very poor product.

it was good thanks Tesco xx

5 stars

it was good thanks Tesco xx

usually ok but last sunday the joint was awful fu

4 stars

usually ok but last sunday the joint was awful full of fat and was so tough i couldnt cut it.

Unfit for purpose

1 stars

The basting fat covered up the fact there were to pieces of meat with another lump of fat between the two, or that was how it appeared. Could have been one piece with the lump of fat in the middle. Only managed to get one person servicing from it. Positive note when reported cost of it was refunded. Better quality control need.

Super Silverside!

5 stars

Smashing piece of beef for Sunday roast. Cooked for just under an hour and the meat was melt in the mouth perfect. Cooked on 190C in fan oven (45 mins with foil on) and 10 mins foil off. Juicy and succulent - made some smashing gravy from the meat juices (didn't use fat, but would imagine it would make delicious roasties!) Buy with confidence. Smallest joint would feed a family of four easily.

Absolutely the worst piece of beef my family has e

1 stars

Absolutely the worst piece of beef my family has ever eaten. I cooked it perfectly but it was almost inedible. Tough and chewy throughout. Never again!

Worst joint of beef, ever

1 stars

This was the worst joint of beef I have ever eaten. It was cooked as per the instructions and it was meant to come out medium rare. It was still so rare that I struggled to put the carving fork into the joint. So I put it in for another 20 minutes. When carving it was still on the rare side but eating it was a struggle. It was as tough as old boots. Very disappointed.

Disappointing quality

1 stars

This was the worst cut of beef i have ever purchased from Tesco. It was full of gristle and I had to throw over half of it away.

