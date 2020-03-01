By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dri Pak Soda Crystals 1Kg

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Dri Pak Soda Crystals 1Kg
£ 1.00
£1.00/kg

Product Description

  • Multi purpose cleaner, laundry aid
  • Detailed guidance can be found at www.dri-pak.co.uk or call (0115) 9325165 for a free leaflet.
  • Also available from Dri-Pak...
  • DP Soda Crystals
  • DP Bicarb
  • DP White Vinegar
  • Traditional & trusted
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place below 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Soda Crystals are Ideal for:
  • Clothes Washing - Use in wash or as a pre-soak.
  • Laundry Water Softening - Use less detergent and add a tablespoon of Soda Crystals to protect machine from limescale.
  • Cleaning - Dissolves grease from pans, extractor hoods, BBQs etc.
  • Sinks and Drains - Keeps them blockage-free when used regularly.
  • Drives and Patios - Removes moss and prevents slippery surfaces.
  • Washing Machine Cleaning - Remove odour and build up.
  • Guide to Soda Crystals Solution Strengths
  • Strong 1 Cup (200g) to 1 Pint (500ml) of hot water
  • Regular 1/2 Cup (100g) to 1 Pint (500ml) of hot water
  • Mild 1 Tablespoon (20g) to 1 Pint (500ml) of hot water
  • For best results use hot water.
  • Actual strength depends on task.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Do not use Soda Crystals in contact with aluminium.
  • Avoid varnished and lacquered surfaces.
  • Not to be used in drinking water.
  • User with sensitive skin should avoid prolonged contact with highly concentrated solutions of Soda Crystals.
  • Causes serious eye irritation
  • Keep out of reach of children
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.
  • Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
  • CONTAINS
  • Sodium Carbonate Decahydrate.
  • Biodegradable.
  • No petrochemicals.
  • Suitable for use is septic tanks.
  • EC No. 207-838-8

Name and address

  • Dry-Pak Limited,
  • Furnace Road,
  • Likeston,
  • DE7 5EP.

Return to

  • Dry-Pak Limited,
  • Furnace Road,
  • Likeston,
  • DE7 5EP.
  • Telephone: (0115) 932 5165
  • Or visit our website www.dri-pak.co.uk

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER WARNING Do not use Soda Crystals in contact with aluminium. Avoid varnished and lacquered surfaces. Not to be used in drinking water. User with sensitive skin should avoid prolonged contact with highly concentrated solutions of Soda Crystals. Causes serious eye irritation Keep out of reach of children Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. CONTAINS Sodium Carbonate Decahydrate. Biodegradable. No petrochemicals. Suitable for use is septic tanks. EC No. 207-838-8

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good old standby in any home

5 stars

do a good jobI live in a very hardwater area and always use these soda crystals added to my washing powder or liquid, it keeps my washing machine in good condition too. I always have and will use soda crystals to aid my wash. When too much grease in plughole pour boiling water on top of soda to clear it, such a wonderful product!

very good

5 stars

I use it in my washing machine for softening the water. Its very good

YES ...I am so pleased to see this back on the she

5 stars

YES ...I am so pleased to see this back on the shelves ..I love this to bits...I bought one for my Daughter & she raved about it ..it unblocked her sink & more ..I was told to now & again put your washing machine on the highest heat with soda only & let it have a good clean ..I use it everywhere ..the loo..sinks dishwasher .. it is good for lots of things ..Thank you Tesco x

Usually bought next

Tesco Distilled Vinegar 568Ml

£ 0.40
£0.07/100ml

Tesco White Wine Vinegar 350Ml

£ 0.80
£0.23/100ml

Tesco Dishwasher Rinse Aid Citrus 400Ml

£ 1.30
£3.25/litre

Dr Beckmann Service-It Deep Clean

£ 3.30
£13.20/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here