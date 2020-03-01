Dri Pak Soda Crystals 1Kg

Good old standby in any home
do a good jobI live in a very hardwater area and always use these soda crystals added to my washing powder or liquid, it keeps my washing machine in good condition too. I always have and will use soda crystals to aid my wash. When too much grease in plughole pour boiling water on top of soda to clear it, such a wonderful product!
very good
I use it in my washing machine for softening the water. Its very good
YES ...I am so pleased to see this back on the shelves ..I love this to bits...I bought one for my Daughter & she raved about it ..it unblocked her sink & more ..I was told to now & again put your washing machine on the highest heat with soda only & let it have a good clean ..I use it everywhere ..the loo..sinks dishwasher .. it is good for lots of things ..Thank you Tesco x