Napolina Short Spaghetti 500G

I love this spaghetti. I like it soft, so cook it for 35 minutes. Also drain it thoroughly. But it is very good, juicy, meaty spaghetti. Great!
100% Durum Wheat Semolina
Once opened, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place away from strong odours.Best before end: see back of pack
Hob
Instructions: Add pasta to a large pan of slightly salted boiling water, return to the boil and cook for 9-11 minutes according to taste. A shorter cooking time will create a firmer authentic Italian texture ('al dente' meaning 'firm to the bite'). Drain and serve with your favourite Napolina pasta sauce.
Prepared and packed in Italy
This pack contains approximately six 75g portions
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g uncooked
|Per 75g uncooked
|Energy
|1508kJ/356 kcal
|1130kJ/267 kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|1.1g
|-of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|72.0g
|54.0g
|-of which sugars
|3.0g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|2.3g
|Protein
|12.0g
|9.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
