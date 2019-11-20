Schwartz Dauphinoise Potato Bake 40G
Product Description
- A rich and creamy recipe mix with aromatic thyme and sweet garlic for a mouth-watering potato bake full of flavour.
- Bursting with herbs & spices
- Ready in 1 hour 35 minutes
- No artificial colours, flavourings or hydrogenated fat
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Modified Starch, Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Garlic Powder (13%), Cream Powder (12%) (from Milk), Salt, Thyme (4%), Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk), Black Pepper (2%), Flavouring, Total content of Herbs and Spices = 19%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For our recipe you will need...
- 600ml (1 pint) semi-skimmed milk
- 900g (2lbs) potatoes, peeled and finely sliced
- Directions...
- 1. Pre-heat the oven to 180ºC, 350ºF, Gas Mark 4.
- 2. Mix the sachet contents with the milk and bring to the boil, stirring. Simmer for 1-2 minutes, until smooth and thickened, stirring continuously.
- 3. Layer the potatoes in an ovenproof dish and pour over the sauce. Cook in the oven for 1 1/2 hours, until the potatoes are cooked through and golden.
- For a little inspiration...
- Delicious topped with grated Cheddar cheese before baking. Try replacing half the potato with sweet potato or adding sliced red onions.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1901kJ
|1195kJ
|-
|456kcal
|283kcal
|14%
|Fat
|26.9g
|5.7g
|8%
|of which saturates
|16.3g
|3.3g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|42.3g
|45.4g
|17%
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|8.0g
|9%
|Fibre
|8.4g
|4.4g
|Protein
|7.0g
|10.4g
|21%
|Salt
|7.50g
|0.95g
|16%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
