Korbond Iron On Mender 3 Pack 1.5M

- Iron On Mender
- Korbond Iron On Mender is the ideal tool for mending tears, holes and frayed fabrics. Quick and simple to use, iron on mender offers a permanent repair solution.
- Quick permanent mender
- Instructions:
- Review heat & timing guides inside pack.
- Holes, Burns & Tears:
- Tidy frayed edges from torn or ripped area and turn garment inside out.
- Make a pattern of the hole/ tear with paper.
- Using the pattern, cut a suitable piece of surplus material or piece of fabric chosen to match.
- Place material in the hole and iron into place.
- Cut mender larger than damaged area and round the corners with scissors to prevent fraying.
- Place mender, adhesive side down, over the material and hole/tear on the inside of garment.
- Set iron to required temperature.
- Place ironing cloth in between mender and iron.
- To iron, hold iron firmly over damaged area, (duration as per guidelines), allow to cool for 5 minutes.
- Gently test for bond, if not fully bonded repeat step above.
- Care Instructions:
- Always test on an inconspicuous area first.
- Korbond Iron On Mender is washable and drycleanable.
- Do not use steam setting when ironing.
Packing. Recyclable
- Korbond Group,
- 2, The Mallard Business Park,
- Trent Road,
- Grantham,
- Lincolnshire,
- NG31 7XQ.
- For more advice please visit us at www.korbond.co.uk
- Call our Customer Service Helpline 01476 581 888
