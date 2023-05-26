We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

E45 Moisturising Lotion 200Ml

4.8(253)
E45 Moisturising Lotion 200MlSoothes, softens & relieves dry & sensitive skinDermatologically testedUnperfumed & hypoallergenic
E45 Lotion is light, unperfumed and can be used all over your body, face and hands to give long-lasting care for dry and sensitive skin. Suitable for daily use, E45 Lotion visibly reduces redness and improves extremely dry, irritable skin in just 2 weeks. The gentle formulation can even be used on sensitive skin. The gentle formulation can even be used on sensitive skin. E45 Lotion is suitable for the whole family, including babies over 3 months.
© 2019.
Straightforward skincare24-hour moisturisation and clinically proven to: help protect from drynessSoothe roughnessReduce rednessReduce scaling and flakingFor dry and sensitive skinDermatologically testedPerfume free
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Lanolin, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylparaben, Methylparaben, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, BHT

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Use as often as required on hands, body and face, to keep dry and sensitive skin soft, supple and moisturised.

