E45 Moisturising Lotion 200Ml Soothes, softens & relieves dry & sensitive skin Dermatologically tested Unperfumed & hypoallergenic

E45 Lotion is light, unperfumed and can be used all over your body, face and hands to give long-lasting care for dry and sensitive skin. Suitable for daily use, E45 Lotion visibly reduces redness and improves extremely dry, irritable skin in just 2 weeks. The gentle formulation can even be used on sensitive skin. The gentle formulation can even be used on sensitive skin. E45 Lotion is suitable for the whole family, including babies over 3 months.

Straightforward skincare 24-hour moisturisation and clinically proven to: help protect from dryness Soothe roughness Reduce redness Reduce scaling and flaking For dry and sensitive skin Dermatologically tested Perfume free

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Lanolin, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylparaben, Methylparaben, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, BHT

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage