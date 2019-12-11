Nestle Coffee Mate Light 500G
- Energy118kJ 28kcal1%
- Fat0.4g<1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1713 kJ
Product Description
- Whitener for Hot Beverages
- Coffee-Mate Light (1) Coffee Whitener helps you create a delicious fat free mug of inspiration. With Coffee-Mate powdered coffee whitener, you make a tasty mug of velvety coffee every time - morning, noon or night. Whether it's the first drink of the day, or you are taking a moment to relax, the rich, creamy taste of Coffee-Mate Light (1) is a great way to make every sip smoother and silkier.
- (1) Contains 82% less fat per mug than Coffee-Mate Original
- Prefer a low fat beverage whitener? Why not try Coffee-Mate Original!
- Coffee-Mate Light (1) beverage whitener
- For a creamier tasting coffee
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- Fat free
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Sugar, Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Ester of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Base
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1) Add two heaped teaspoons of Coffee-Mate Light to hot black coffee
- 2) ... and enjoy its smooth, silky taste.
Number of uses
Makes 76 servings
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml**
|Per Serving**
|% RI*
|Energy
|1713 kJ
|59 kJ
|118 kJ
|-
|405 kcal
|14 kcal
|28 kcal
|1%
|Fat
|6.5g
|0.2g
|0.4g
|<1%
|of which: saturates
|5.1g
|0.2g
|0.3g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|84.2g
|2.8g
|5.5g
|2%
|of which: sugars
|14.8g
|0.5g
|1.0g
|1%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.3g
|0.6g
|-
|Protein
|2.4g
|0.1g
|0.3g
|<1%
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.01g
|0.01g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**6.5g+1.8g soluble coffee+200ml water. Basis for per 100ml
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 76 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
