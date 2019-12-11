By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Coffee Mate Light 500G

Nestle Coffee Mate Light 500G
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Each mug** contains
  • Energy118kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1713 kJ

  • Whitener for Hot Beverages
  • Coffee-Mate Light (1) Coffee Whitener helps you create a delicious fat free mug of inspiration. With Coffee-Mate powdered coffee whitener, you make a tasty mug of velvety coffee every time - morning, noon or night. Whether it's the first drink of the day, or you are taking a moment to relax, the rich, creamy taste of Coffee-Mate Light (1) is a great way to make every sip smoother and silkier.
  • (1) Contains 82% less fat per mug than Coffee-Mate Original
  • Prefer a low fat beverage whitener? Why not try Coffee-Mate Original!
  • Coffee-Mate Light (1) beverage whitener
  • For a creamier tasting coffee
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Fat free
  • Pack size: 500g

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Sugar, Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Ester of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Flavourings

Contains: Milk

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Base

Made in the UK

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Add two heaped teaspoons of Coffee-Mate Light to hot black coffee
  • 2) ... and enjoy its smooth, silky taste.

Makes 76 servings

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per Serving**% RI*
Energy 1713 kJ59 kJ118 kJ
-405 kcal14 kcal28 kcal1%
Fat 6.5g0.2g0.4g<1%
of which: saturates 5.1g0.2g0.3g2%
Carbohydrate 84.2g2.8g5.5g2%
of which: sugars 14.8g0.5g1.0g1%
Fibre 0.0g0.3g0.6g-
Protein 2.4g0.1g0.3g<1%
Salt0.19g0.01g0.01g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**6.5g+1.8g soluble coffee+200ml water. Basis for per 100ml----
Makes 76 servings----

