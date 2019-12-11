Nestle Coffee-Mate Whitener 500G

Disapointed
Why do you not do the 200g any more. I don't need a large pot.
Will not use anything esle in my coffee,ever.best
Will not use anything esle in my coffee,ever.best product since sliced bread
Would be 5 stars but has palm oil in,, so won't bu
Would be 5 stars but has palm oil in,, so won't buy again.
tastes great
Great creamy taste and as long as the palm oil is from a sustainable source contrary to belief and false information then it is better than other oils which require a lot more destruction. Nestle still need to make positive changes to their sustainable palm oil usage ,, still really bad for you but as a treat not a problem
Disappointed, palm oil one of the main ingredients
Used to use this product all the time, until I saw that one of the main ingredients is PALM OIL. Tesco own brand coffee whitener doesnt have it in it, why does this one? Will be using Tesco own brand from now on.