Nestle Coffee-Mate Whitener 500G

Nestle Coffee-Mate Whitener 500G
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Offer

Each mug** contains
  • Energy156kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt0.07g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2286 kJ

Product Description

  • Whitener for Hot Beverages
  • Coffee-Mate Original Coffee Whitener helps you create a delicious low fat mug of inspiration. With Coffee-Mate powdered coffee whitener, you make a tasty mug of velvety coffee every time - morning, noon or night. Whether it's the first drink of the day, or you are taking a moment to relax, the rich, creamy taste of Coffee-Mate Original is a great way to make every sip smoother and silkier.
  • Prefer a fat free beverage whitener? Why not try Coffee-Mate Light, with 82% less fat per mug than Coffee-Mate Original!
  • Coffee-Mate Original beverage whitener
  • For a creamier tasting coffee
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Low fat
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Milk Proteins, Stabilisers (Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Sodium Citrate), Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Ester of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour: Riboflavin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Base

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Add two heaped teaspoons of Coffee-Mate Original to hot black coffee
  • 2) ... and enjoy its smooth, silky taste.

Number of uses

Makes 76 servings

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per Serving**% RI*
Energy 2286 kJ77 kJ156 kJ
-548 kcal19 kcal37 kcal2%
Fat 34.5g1.1g2.2g3%
of which: saturates 26.0g0.8g1.7g9%
Carbohydrate 57.3g1.9g3.8g1%
of which: sugars 9.4g0.3g0.7g<1%
Fibre 0.0g0.3g0.6g-
Protein 2.1g0.1g0.3g<1%
Salt 1.0g0.03g0.07g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**6.5g+1.8g soluble coffee+200ml water. Basis for per 100ml----
Makes 76 servings----

Disapointed

1 stars

Why do you not do the 200g any more. I don't need a large pot.

Will not use anything esle in my coffee,ever.best

5 stars

Will not use anything esle in my coffee,ever.best product since sliced bread

Would be 5 stars but has palm oil in,, so won't bu

3 stars

Would be 5 stars but has palm oil in,, so won't buy again.

tastes great

4 stars

Great creamy taste and as long as the palm oil is from a sustainable source contrary to belief and false information then it is better than other oils which require a lot more destruction. Nestle still need to make positive changes to their sustainable palm oil usage ,, still really bad for you but as a treat not a problem

Disappointed, palm oil one of the main ingredients

1 stars

Used to use this product all the time, until I saw that one of the main ingredients is PALM OIL. Tesco own brand coffee whitener doesnt have it in it, why does this one? Will be using Tesco own brand from now on.

